Afropop Star Adekunle Gold Coming to House of Blues in June

International Afropop star Adekunle Gold has just announced the details of his upcoming jaunt he's dubbed Catch Me If You Can — The Tour. The trek includes a stop at the Cambridge Room at House of Blues on Thursday, June 9.
Nigerian born and bred, Gold is considered an Afropop pioneer. Since releasing his first single "Sade," a love song which samples One Direction's "Story of My Life," Adekunle has gone on to release four albums, including 2016's Gold, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard World Albums Chart.
Earlier this year, he released his new album, Catch Me If You Can.
