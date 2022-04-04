Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Afropop Star Adekunle Gold Coming to House of Blues in June

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 1:50 pm

click to enlarge Artwork for Adekunle Gold's upcoming tour. - COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
Courtesy of Live Nation
Artwork for Adekunle Gold's upcoming tour.
International Afropop star Adekunle Gold has just announced the details of his upcoming jaunt he's dubbed Catch Me If You Can — The Tour. The trek includes a stop at the Cambridge Room at House of Blues on Thursday, June 9.

Nigerian born and bred, Gold is considered an Afropop pioneer. Since releasing his first single "Sade," a love song which samples One Direction's "Story of My Life," Adekunle has gone on to release four albums, including 2016's Gold, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard World Albums Chart.

Earlier this year, he released his new album, Catch Me If You Can.

Tickets to the Adekunle Gold concert at House of Blues go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland
Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room

Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room
Photos: TOOL Performing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

Photos: TOOL Performing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland
Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room

Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room
Photos: TOOL Performing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

Photos: TOOL Performing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland
Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room

Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room
Photos: TOOL Performing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

Photos: TOOL Performing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

Trending

Cleveland Rapper Piggy Recovering After Being Shot Last Weekend Outside Medusa Nightclub

By Vince Grzegorek

Piggy performing at Summer Jam 2021

In Advance of Upcoming Grog Shop Show, Guerilla Toss Singer Talks About Indie Band's Dynamic New Album

By Jeff Niesel

Guerilla Toss.

Local Musicians Collaborate on New Cleveland Guardians Theme Song

By Jeff Niesel

Local musicians worked on the "We Are Cleveland" music video.

Cleveland Hip-Hop Act Smoke Screen To Play 15-Year Anniversary Concert on April 15 at Grog Shop

By Jeff Niesel

The local hip-hop act Smoke Screen.

Also in Music

Local Musicians Collaborate on New Cleveland Guardians Theme Song

By Jeff Niesel

Local musicians worked on the "We Are Cleveland" music video.

Cleveland Hip-Hop Act Smoke Screen To Play 15-Year Anniversary Concert on April 15 at Grog Shop

By Jeff Niesel

The local hip-hop act Smoke Screen.

Tom Petty Tribute Concert To Take Place in May at Akron's Goodyear Theatre

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the upcoming Tom Petty tribute concert Won't Back Down: N.E.O. Celebrates the Music of Tom Petty.

Cleveland’s A Sense of Purpose Releases New Album

By Jeff Niesel

A Sense of Purpose.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us