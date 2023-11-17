As Expected, Drake and J. Cole Have Added a Second Cleveland Concert Next Year

It was god’s plan, obviously.

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 12:52 pm

Drake/Facebook

Turns out, Cleveland is getting two dances with Drake next year.

Champagnepapi has added a second local date to his trip to the Northeast Ohio next year.

Drake—who previously announced a concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Feb. 24—has added another show on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Tickets to see Drake in Cleveland go on sale to the public today, Friday, Nov. 17, and start at $85.75.

And remember, whether you get tickets or not, it’s all part of god’s plan.

About The Author

Scene Staff

Scene's award-winning newsroom oftentimes collaborates on articles and projects. Stories under this byline are group efforts.
