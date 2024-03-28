Beachland Ballroom To Host Vibe in Color 7 on May 3

Cleveland's Vibe & Direct will headline the event

By on Thu, Mar 28, 2024

Vibe & Direct. - Courtesy of Vibe & Direct
Courtesy of Vibe & Direct
Vibe & Direct.
The local group Vibe & Direct, which just released the jazzy new single, “Sunday Driver,” has also just announced the seventh iteration of its concert series, Vibe in Color 7.

This year’s event, which the band will headline, will feature a multi-stage audiovisual experience that includes performances from national acts EarthCry and Future Joy alongside DJs and bands from the Northeast Ohio area.

It takes place on Friday, May 3, at the Beachland Ballroom.

Tickets to Vibe in Color 7 are on sale now.

During the course of its career, the group has played major music festivals like Resonance Music & Arts Festival, Domefest and the Werk Out Festival. Along the way, it's also shared the stage with many high-profile artists in the jam scene, including RJD2, Lettuce, Dopapod, Papadosio, Aqueous and Twiddle.

Jeff Niesel

March 27, 2024

