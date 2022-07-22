Scene Alefest @ Lincoln Park Tremont | July 30th, 2022 • Noon-5 PM

California Speedbag’s Underappreciated 1990 Alt-Country Album Gets Second Life on Vinyl

A record release party takes place on Aug. 5 at the Beachland

By on Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 8:00 am

Artwork for the 'Little Guns' reissue. - Courtesy of Well Made Music
Courtesy of Well Made Music
Artwork for the 'Little Guns' reissue.
In 1990, California Speedbag released Little Guns on cassette to little fanfare. Although the man behind the music — guitarist, singer and songwriter Gary Lupico — passed away in 2004, family, friends and fans have been collaborating for several years to get the under-appreciated alt-country album reissued and hopefully rediscovered by a new generation of fans.

“There are so many Cleveland connections that helped make this possible,” says Northeast Ohio native Clint Holley III, a vinyl mastering engineer and owner of Well Made Music and the Earnest Tube. Holley spearheaded a monumental effort which included working with California Speedbag bass player Russell Sherman to bring the original multi-track recordings and two previously unreleased songs to Grammy-nominated producer and former Pere Ubu bassist Tony Maimone to be remixed.

Somehow, the plan came together and the record was pressed by Cleveland-based Gotta Groove as part of its OH!Wax series. The collaborators will be celebrating with a Speedbag performance (Russell and bandmates GS Harper, Rich Ellis, Dan Morris and Brian Cox) at the Little Guns Record Release Party at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5  at the Beachland Ballroom.

In this interview, Holley, Sherman and Beachland owner Cindy Barber talk about revisiting California Speedbag’s Little Guns 32 years after its initial release.

How did you come to know about California Speedbag?
Holley: Cindy knew my musical tastes and gave me the Little Guns cassette when I worked at the club.
Barber: Gary was a writer at Scene and he was in a Cleveland punk band called the Kneecappers. I was managing bands and saw him around at the Plaza and at shows. Eventually, I helped book his band and we got married and divorced, but we always stayed friends.
Sherman: Gary and I go back as far as you can go, really. We knew each other since grade school. We were in the Kneecappers and Dr. Bloodmoney together. Speedbag started as a Sunday afternoon get together where we’d play country covers with punk ethos.

How would you characterize the band’s sound?
Holley: They were definitely ahead of the curve and a little bit label defying at the time. Maybe it is cowpunk or alt-country before there really was alt-country. Defying classification is why California Speedbag’s sound wasn’t always understood or appreciated. They were rebels.
Sherman: Gary would have said it was rock ‘n’ roll or country. In retrospect, we were doing things that were different and new. Country music shaped us from the start, but we didn’t realize how different from country music we were until we’d play a country bar and wind up in a confrontation. I remember people coming up to as at Speedbag shows and threatening, “If you ever play a George Jones’ song like that again, I am going to kill you.”
Barber: Gary wasn’t into “fancy hat new country.” He loved the classic sounds of artists like George Jones and Merle Haggard. He was also really funny and that sense of humor comes through in his lyrics. But the live shows were high-energy. They were a working man’s release — really let loose on a Friday night sort of thing. It was a party.

Why are you excited about this vinyl reissue?
Holley: For years, I could only listen to these songs on a worn cassette. I knew it would be great on vinyl. At first I thought maybe I could just transfer the cassette to vinyl, but then Russell found the original multi-track recordings. Not only did they sound good, but there were two songs — "It Hurts So Bad” and “The Truth Ain’t Never Had a Heart” — that didn’t appear on the original release. It’s been a long road to get here, but I am thrilled to finally be able to share this music with others.
Barber: I always thought the band was ahead of its time and that its audience should have been bigger. They're part of a really creative period of Cleveland’s history when there was a lot of unique music happening here but no mechanism or cooperation to get product out and into people’s hands. I applaud Clint for making an effort to look back at what was good.
Sherman: It’s been a great journey. I am excited to have these songs heard like this. We were lucky to find the original tapes. I had some vague memories of recording the tracks, but I didn’t remember the recording sounded so good.

What’s your favorite Little Guns song?
Holley: Oh man, I have been a fan of this album for a long time. I think tunes like “Let’s Get Drunk and Talk About It,” “Shotglass of Regret,” and “I Can’t Remember Where I Lost My Mind” encapsulate the band’s whole vibe.
Barber: Gary was my ex-husband, so I hear a lot of things in the music but “Let’s Get Drunk and Talk About It” basically was the story of his life. Sessions of debate about life’s consequences were something he loved.
Sherman: It’s great to have the new tracks. For me “The Truth Ain’t Never Had a Heart” evokes memories of the band living on the near westside of a slightly grittier Cleveland.

What did Gary hope would happen to this music?
Barber: He didn’t have expectations that anything would happen. I definitely had more expectations for what was possible than he did. He was happy as long as he could write songs and play.
Sherman: We worked every weekend for four to five years trying to get it off the ground. We were able to build a following in Cleveland and even went to New York, but we also built a pile of rejection letters.

Little Guns will be available on translucent blue vinyl both online at generalprosperityco.com/shop and in-person at the release party. Limited Wax Mage editions will also be available on that day. Collectors interested in the hand-poured, custom-made Wax Mage designs should sign up for purchase in advance at theearnesttube.com/contact/.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop
Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop
Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop
Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Trending

Rod Stewart’s Cleveland Show at Blossom Veers Into Ridiculousness

By Eric Heisig

Rod Stewart’s Cleveland Show at Blossom Veers Into Ridiculousness

Blues Traveler’s 35th Anniversary Tour Coming to Kent Stage in October

By Jeff Niesel

Blues Traveler

Cannibal Corpse Headed to Agora in November

By Jeff Niesel

Cannibal Corpse.

Curating Here and There Festival Fulfills Childhood Dream for Singer-Songwriter Courtney Barnett

By Jeff Niesel

Courtney Barnett.

Also in Music

Cannibal Corpse Headed to Agora in November

By Jeff Niesel

Cannibal Corpse.

Blues Traveler’s 35th Anniversary Tour Coming to Kent Stage in October

By Jeff Niesel

Blues Traveler

Rod Stewart’s Cleveland Show at Blossom Veers Into Ridiculousness

By Eric Heisig

Rod Stewart’s Cleveland Show at Blossom Veers Into Ridiculousness

Titus Andronicus To Play Mahall's in October

By Jeff Niesel

Titus Andronicus.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us