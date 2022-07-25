Scene Alefest @ Lincoln Park Tremont | July 30th, 2022 • Noon-5 PM

Cleveland's Vanillaphase To Release New Album on August 12

Local electronic band will play release party at Mercury Music Lounge

By on Mon, Jul 25, 2022 at 10:09 am

click to enlarge Vanillaphase. - Courtesy of Vanillaphase
Courtesy of Vanillaphase
Vanillaphase.
Formed in 2020 when the pandemic brought live music to a standstill, the local four-piece electronic act Vanillaphase quickly began recording even though local clubs were shuttered. It released its debut EP, One Trick Pony, as well as the uptempo single, “Almost Supernova” in early 2021 and has kept busy ever since.

The band gave a few livestreamed performances, the latest of which featured new lead singer, the cheekily named Generic Goth Girl.

“Their heavy, yet polished electronic sound is a satisfying, seamless mix of trip-hop and post-industrial, touching on elements of their collective influences, ranging from Thrill Kill Kult and Meat Beat Manifesto to Aphex Twin and the Orb,” reads a press release about the band’s new album, Magic Suitcase.

The new LP drops on Aug. 12, and Vanillaphase plays a release party on Friday, Aug. 26, at the Mercury Music Lounge in Lakewood.

