Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Dan Bruce’s: Beta Collective To Play Release Party on April 28 at Negative Space Gallery

By on Thu, Apr 14, 2022 at 5:09 pm

click to enlarge Dan Bruce's: beta collective. - COURTESY OF DAN BRUCE
Courtesy of Dan Bruce
Dan Bruce's: beta collective.
After moving to Cleveland from Chicago four years ago, Dan Bruce assembled one of the larger experimental music ensembles in Northeast Ohio. Dubbed Dan Bruce’s: beta collective, the group will release its latest album, Time To Mind the Mystics, this month on Shifting Paradigm Records. The group includes many of the top performers of improvised music in the area.

“At the core is the idea that our embrace of technological innovation cannot come at the sacrifice of generational knowledge and ancient wisdom,” says Bruce in a press release. “Our humanity needs to be celebrated, and technology should play a supporting role”.

The group’s debut album was released in 2017 to critical acclaim, and Bruce shows how much he’s grown as a composer on Time To Mind the Mystics.

“The approach on this album is similar to the last; write music with specific people in mind and leave enough space in the music for them to stretch out and make it their own,” he says. “I’ve expanded the textural palette by adding trombone, vibraphone and synthesizers, and group members are doubling on more instruments such as bass clarinet and melodica. It really provided a ridiculous amount of timbral variation to work with, and I’m very excited about how it turned out. I’m more excited than ever to be composing and performing music. I wanted that energy to come through in this album.”.

The jazzy title track features a riveting guitar riff, and a personal experience inspired "The Walk," another album highlight.

“During a time of some medical issues, I was going to physical therapy every week that involved dry needling — don’t ever do this,” Bruce says. “When I left the appointment, I could hardly walk I was in so much pain. Soon I realized that the pain also kept me more in the moment than usual, so I began taking long walks immediately after my therapy each week. Around this time, I read an article claiming that people relate most to music that matches the tempo of their stride. This piece is based on my stride, which at the time had some hiccups in it. This is also the soundtrack for my wonderful/painful/mindful walks.”

Dan Bruce's: beta collective will play a release party that takes place on Thursday, April 28, at Negative Space Gallery. It’s also scheduled to take part in the upcoming Rubber City Jazz Festival and other regional performances.

tweet this

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Trending

Rock Hall Puts Taylor Swift Catsuit on Display

By Jeff Niesel

Taylor Swift rocking a catsuit.

Detroit’s Omar-S To Perform at Crobar on Saturday

By Jeff Niesel

Omar-S.

First-Ever National Independent Venue Association Conference Coming to Cleveland in July

By Jeff Niesel

NIVA advocacy team at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum prior to being honored at the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth Coming to Blossom in October

By Jeff Niesel

Five Finger Death Punch

Also in Music

First-Ever National Independent Venue Association Conference Coming to Cleveland in July

By Jeff Niesel

NIVA advocacy team at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum prior to being honored at the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Rock Hall Puts Taylor Swift Catsuit on Display

By Jeff Niesel

Taylor Swift rocking a catsuit.

Detroit’s Omar-S To Perform at Crobar on Saturday

By Jeff Niesel

Omar-S.

Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness to Bring Co-Headlining Tour to Agora in August

By Jeff Niesel

Poster for the upcoming Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness tour.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us