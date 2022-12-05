Goo Goo Dolls Bringing Big Night Out Tour to Blossom in August 2023

Goo Goo Dolls have just revealed the details for their the Big Night Out Tour with O.A.R. The summer tour includes a stop on Aug. 20, 2023, at Blossom, and tickets to the Goo Goo Dolls concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Last month, the band wrapped up a major North American headline tour in support of its latest studio album, Chaos in Bloom. The trek marked the band’s first headline tour since 2019 and the shows featured career-encompassing sets.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]