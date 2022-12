Goo Goo Dolls Bringing Big Night Out Tour to Blossom in August 2023

click to enlarge Katina Alexandria Scalia Goo Goo Dolls performing at Blossom in 2019.

Goo Goo Dolls have just revealed the details for their the Big Night Out Tour with O.A.R. The summer tour includes a stop on Aug. 20, 2023, at Blossom, and tickets to the Goo Goo Dolls concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.Last month, the band wrapped up a major North American headline tour in support of its latest studio album,. The trek marked the band’s first headline tour since 2019 and the shows featured career-encompassing sets.Notably, the band has partnered with Joe Torre Safe at Home for the summer tour. The nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to "provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence."