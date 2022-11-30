Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Here's IDLES Performing 'The Beachland Ballroom' Live at the Beachland Ballroom

Full episode of 'Live From My Den' recorded at the venue debuts later this week

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 3:33 pm

click to enlarge Beachland x Beachland - Variety/YouTube
Variety/YouTube
Beachland x Beachland

The day after IDLES played the Agora this year, the band set up shop for Variety's "Live From My Den" series at the Beachland Ballroom to perform the song inspired by the venue.

IDLES has played a couple of memorable shows at the club, as fans know, and frontman Joe Talbot talked to Mojo earlier this year about what inspired the track: “[It's] the most important song on the album. There's so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms. Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck — we’re at a place where we're actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It's one that I really love singing.”

It meant a lot to Beachland owner Cindy Barber as well, as she wrote for Scene:

"While this song was supposedly written about the band’s struggle for success and seeing it manifest itself symbolically at my venue, that in and of itself speaks to the passion of popular music culture and its capacity through determination. These punk rock Brits from Bristol played an impressive attention-getting show in our small 148-capacity tavern in March 2018 to 110 people as did acts before them like the Blacks Keys, the White Stripes, Drive-By Truckers, the Hold Steady, the Decemberists, Lucius, Trampled by Turtles, Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings, Joe Bonamassa, the Milk Carton Kids and on and on. After their tavern set, they wandered through the kitchen to gaze into our bigger 500-capacity ballroom with its old-school proscenium stage and longed to conquer that room.

"And they did, on May 14, 2019, selling it out and turning the night into a sweaty moshpit of mutual love with an enthusiastic audience. It is in those moments, when audience and performer step into a transcendental monism, where the magic happens."

The IDLES episode of "Live From My Den" debuts in full on Dec. 2.

Watch the Beachland performance of Beachland below.

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Read More about Vince Grzegorek
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights To Permanently Close at Year's End

By Jeff Niesel

Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights To Permanently Close at Year's End

Livewire: Thursday, Foals, Blind Boys of Alabama and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through December 13th

By Jeff Niesel

Blind Boys of Alabama play a special holiday show at the Music Box. See: Thursday, Dec. 8.

Over the Rhine's Linford Detweiler Talks About Making 'Reality Christmas' Music

By Jeff Niesel

Over the Rhine.

Update: Grog Shop to Host Benefit Concert, Raffle and Online Auction To Help Cleveland's John Kalman with Medical Expenses

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the John Kalman benefit concert.

Also in Music

Update: Grog Shop to Host Benefit Concert, Raffle and Online Auction To Help Cleveland's John Kalman with Medical Expenses

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the John Kalman benefit concert.

The Buffalo Ryders Address Social Issues on New Album

By Jeff Niesel

The Buffalo Ryders.

Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights To Permanently Close at Year's End

By Jeff Niesel

Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights To Permanently Close at Year's End

Alan Madej Celebrates Latest Album's Release with Friday's Show at the Five O' Clock Lounge

By Shawn Mishak

Alan Madej.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us