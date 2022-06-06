Lamb of God Headed to Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre in September

click to enlarge
Travis Shinn
Lamb of God.
With a new album, Omens
, due out in October, the hard rock band Lamb of God has just announced a set of tour dates that’ll bring it to Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Sept. 13.
The album's first single, “Nevermore,” arrives on Friday.
"Two decades ago, Lamb of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music," says Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton in a statement. "Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal. We are thrilled to announce the Omens Tour, which celebrates not only the perseverance and impact of that original movement but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced. Heavy metal is alive and well."
Killswitch Engage, Baroness and Suicide Silence will open the show.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the Lamb of God concert at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.