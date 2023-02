click to enlarge Joe Kleon

It’s been nearly 20 years since Lil’ Wayne released his critically acclaimed album Tha Carter in 2004. This spring, the rapper will be heading on a 28-city tour named after that album.The “Welcome to Tha Carter” tour will make its way to the House of Blues on Friday, April 28. Weezy F. Baby won a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2009 for Tha Carter III.He’s nominated for three awards this year. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 on livenation.com . General admission runs $97.75.