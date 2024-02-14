Livewire: 15 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in February

WED 02/14
Neck Deep
The UK-based hard rock band Neck Deep brings its headlining tour to the Agora with special guests Drain, Bearings and Higher Power. The tour supports the band's recent album that includes recent singles "We Need More Bricks," “It Won’t Be Like This Forever" and Take Me with You."
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
FRI 02/16
Chayla Hope's Be Mine Valentine's Soiree
The local singer-songwriter hosts a special Valentine's Day weekend concert tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Bershy and DRIXY open.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
Jo Dee Messina
The popular country singer-songwriter kicked off her career nearly 30 years ago with the single "Heads Carolina, Tails California." In the wake of that single, she's delivered No. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 songs. In the wake of releasing a new single last years, she brings her latest tour to TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic tonight at 8.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
SAT 02/17
Belles Wildflower Country Tour
According to press materials, Nashville insiders have compared country singer-songwriter Belles to a young Dolly Parton. The current tour that brings her to the Rialto Theatre in Akron tonight supports last year's EP, The Way You Break a Heart. The singer-songwriter has opened for the likes of Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldridge, Chris Lane, Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice, Eli Young Band and Russell Dickerson. The concert begins at 7.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, rialtotheatre.com
Portugal. The Man
Although Portugal. The Man was originally formed as a side project for lead vocalist and guitarist John Baldwin Gourley, the band has risen to prominence in the experimental rock scene. The band has built a reputation as “one of the most exciting and sought-after live bands on the touring and festival circuit,” as it's put in a press release, and has sold out venues around the world and held main stage slots at festivals like Bonnaroo, Coachella, Lollapalooza, and many more. The group performs tonight at 7 at the Agora Theatre. Philly's Snacktime opens the show and will also perform in PTM's set.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
That 1 Guy
A good old-fashioned one man band, Mike Silverman, aka That 1 Guy, returns to the Beachland Tavern, a club he's played many times during his decade-long career. Silverman plays the Magic Pipe, an instrument of metal, strings and electronics. The concert begins tonight at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
WED 02/21
Stick Men
Even as a rejuvenated King Crimson continues to tour, Crimson bassist Tony Levin has managed to find the time to devote to Stick Men, a side project that includes Crimson drummer Pat Mastelotto and guitarist Markus Reuter. A few years ago, the group issued Prog Noir, an album that shows off the band’s songwriting as much as it shows off the group’s chops. The eerie title track features Bowie-like vocals and distorted vocals. Another highlight in the band's catalog, the digital only live album, Roppongi — Live in Tokyo 2017, features Crimson saxophonist and flutist Mel Collins. Tonight's concert at the Beachland starts at 8. Local rockers CuDa, Schief & CuDa open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
THU 02/22
Static X and Sevendust
Led by the late Wayne Static, Static X found itself part of the nu-metal movement of the '90s. In the wake of Static's death in 2014, the group has somehow soldiered on and has teamed up with Sevendust, a hard rock act from the same era, for the current tour. The two bands bring their co-headlining tour to the Agora Theatre tonight at 5:30. Dope and Lines of Loyalty open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
FRI 02/23
Into the Blue: Grateful Dead Revival Night
Regardless of your take on the Grateful Dead, the band to which Into the Blue, an ensemble of local musicians pays tribute, the group maintains a damn important stature in the rock 'n' roll canon. Into the Blue revives that spirit and lends it the respect Jerry and Co. rightfully deserve. Anyone interesting in hearing — and seeing — great music flow from the stage should check out what these guys are doing. Fellow musicians and artists will glean inspiration. Tonight's concert begins at 9 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SAT 02/24
Brite Winter
This annual arts and music festival that’s now in its 15th year will celebrate Cleveland’s connection to the Cuyahoga River and the Great Lakes. Local rock/funk band Wanyama serves as headliner, and other notable acts slated to perform include Chayla Hope, LoConti, Ray Flanagan & the Mean Machines and Hello! 3D. The event begins at 3 p.m. on the West Bank of the Flats. Admission is $12.
britewinter.com
Drake
The pop/R&B/rap superstar makes his first appearance in Cleveland in ages this weekend for a pair of shows. His eighth album, last year's For All the Dogs, was another smash hit and delivered singles such as the shimmering ballad "Slime You Out" (featuring SZA) and the edgy "First Person Shooter" (featuring J. Cole). As a result, Drake is now tied with Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 singles by a male solo artist. The concerts begin at 8 tonight and tomorrow night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. J. Cole opens.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Glixen
This indie rock act received some attention last year after releasing a solid string of singles with Julia's War before delivering their debut EP, She Only Said. Led by singer Aislinn Ritchie, a woman with a dreamy, Hope Sandoval-like voice, the group plans to release more singles this year before hitting the festival circuit. The forthcoming single "foreversoon" packs a punch and sounds like My Bloody Valentine on steroids. Expect to hear it tonight when the band plays Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood at 7:30. Dogs Run free open.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
October London
The singer-songwriter brings his tour in support of his new album, The Rebirth of Marvin, to the Agora tonight at 7. Expect to hear slow jams such as “Back to Your Place” and “Midnight Love Affair” as London channels Marvin Gaye’s spirit. J. Brown and Shindellas open the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
MON 02/26
Cold War Kids
From 2006’s Robbers & Cowards
onward, Cold War Kids have delivered infectious grooves and evocative lyrics that draw from rock, blues, R&B and soul. On tour in support of a terrific self-titled album of bluesy new tunes that came out last year, the group celebrates its 20th anniversary with tonight's show at House of Blues. The concert begins at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
TUE 02/27
Edition Redux
The most recent of jazz great Ken Vandermark's ensembles comes to the Bop Stop tonight at 8. The band presented its music for the first time during a U.S. tour in April of 2023, and recorded its initial album at Experimental Sound Studio in Chicago immediately following that series of concerts. The tour that brings the group to town tonight supports that release.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
WED 02/28
Eric Gales
Produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, Crown, the latest effort from guitar slinger Eric Gales features blistering blues numbers that chronicle Gales' "hopes about a new era of sobriety and unbridled creativity," as it's put in a press release. Tonight's show begins at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
THU 02/29
Selwyn Birchwood
Bluesman Selwyn Birchwood’s latest release, Exorcist, showcases what he calls "electric swamp funkin’ blues,” a mix of deep blues, blistering, psychedelic-tinged rock, booty-shaking funk and sweet Southern soul. Birchwood performs tonight at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
