Livewire: 14 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in March

click to enlarge
THU 03/14
Courtesy of Lea Marra & the River Boys
Lea Marra & the River Boys celebrate the release of their new album at the Beachland Tavern. See: Friday, March 15.
KMFDM
Touring in support of the new album, Let Go, this veteran industrial rock act performs at 7 tonight at the Agora. The album's title track features a compelling mix of chugging guitars, gruff vocals and orchestral synths, all the while embracing pop sensibilities. Expect to hear it alongside classic tracks such as “A Drug Against War,” “Godlike,” “Light,” “D.I.Y.” and “Megalomaniac." Cyanotic opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
FRI 03/15
Lea Marra & the River Boys
The local singer-songwriter celebrates the release of her new album with tonight's show that takes place at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. Marra, who previously released records with a different backing band dubbed the Dream Catchers, embraces bluegrass and folk music on the new album. Chloe & the Steel Strings and Dave Ziggy open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Sleepytime Gorilla Museum
This experimental indie band just returned with Last Human Being, its first new album in 13 years. The songs feature off-kilter time signatures and verge on embracing noise rock while maintaining a slightly more accessible sound. A song like "S.P.Q.R." careens like Adrian Belew-era King Crimson. The madcap group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Lung and Isolation Tank Ensemble open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SAT 03/16
Tesla
Named in honor of eccentric inventor Nikola Tesla who pioneered all things electrical, this hard rock group started with a bang. Its 1986 platinum debut album, Mechanical Resonance, included Top 40 hits “Modern Day Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.” The follow-up, The Great Radio Controversy, kept the hits coming with tracks such as “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)” and “Love Song." These tracks will likely make it into the setlist when the '80s hard rock group plays MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
.
The Dollyrots
On Night Owls, the latest effort from snotty punk rockers Dollyrots, retains the brash attitude for which the band is known., Album opener "5+5" provides a perfect distillation of pop-punk and holds up nicely to anything by more popular pop-punk purveyors such as Blink-182. The group plays tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
TUE 03/19
An Evening with Mike Doughty and Ghost of Vroom
This special shows will feature songs from singer-songwriter Mike Doughty’s entire catalog, including his work with Soul Coughing, the '90s group that featured his tongue twisting lyrics set to groovy jazz/funk/rock rhythms. The set will also feature selections from all three Ghost of Vroom albums as well as his solo material. The show begins at 8 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
WED 03/20
Wayne Hancock
Echoing the past while confronting the present, Wayne "The Train" Hancock embodies the classic style of straight-shooting songwriting. He plucks out jangling melodies on the guitar while his lyrics cut right to the chase. On tracks like "Lone Road Home," Hancock ponders existentialism and eternity in the simplest of ways. Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts, a local honky-tonk group, opens the show. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
THU 03/21
Here Come the Mummies
This mysterious funk group has opened for the likes of P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band,and Cheap Trick. It's also a festival favorite. The anonymous band members have reportedly won several Grammies with other artists. The group performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
SAT 03/23
Black Violin Experience Tour
This group that "reconceptualizes what a violin concert looks and sounds like, building bridges to a place where Mozart, Marvin Gaye and Kendrick Lamar harmoniously coexist. Black Violin invites you to think outside of the box," as it's put in a press release, performs tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SUN 03/24
An Evening with Karla Bonoff and Livingston Taylor
The two singer-songwriters whose careers date back to the 1970s come to Kent Stage tonight at 6:30. Bonhoff's songs have become hits for Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd and Linda Ronstadt. James Taylor's brother, Taylor has had Top 40 hits such as "I Will Be in Love with You" and "I'll Come Running." For tonight's show, they'll perform both solo and together.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Felicity
After releasing a series of successful singles in 2023, indie rockers Felicity returned earlier this year with the new track "Charlie Sheen." The quirky emo track features Point North's Jon Lundin. Expect to hear it tonight when the band plays Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Shovels & Rope
This country duo — Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent — delivers what a press release describes as "character-driven narratives about around imperfect protagonists and their shortcomings." Released in 2022, Manticore, finds the group in good form as synths and manic vocals drive songs such as "Domino" and softer vocals resonate on the ballad "Crown Victoria." The group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Al Olendar opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
WED 03/27
Samantha Fish
An internationally acclaimed blues singer, songwriter and lead guitarist who regularly makes Northeast Ohio one of the stops on her many tours, Samantha Fish has released six albums and appeared on many a magazine cover throughout her acclaimed career. A fierce guitarist and singer, Fish comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Robert Lockwood Jr Blues Birthday Celebration
A fixture on the local blues scene for many years, the late Robert Lockwood Jr was a blues icon with both a local and national following. Tonight at 7:30 at the Beachland Ballroom, local singer-songwriter Austin Walkin Cane teams up with Colin Dussault to celebrate what would've been Lockwood Jr's birthday. The concert begins at 7:30. DC Carnes and the DC3 host.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed