Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Locally Based Labra Brothers To Release New EP on April 29

By on Thu, Apr 7, 2022 at 11:41 am

click to enlarge The Labra Brothers. - COURTESY OF THE LABRA BROTHERS
Courtesy of the Labra Brothers
The Labra Brothers.
The Labra Brothers, a locally based band that plays a mix of Latin funk and soul, released their debut album, Colder Weather, in 2019. They have since followed it up with last year’s folky single “Fire,” and they've just announced they'll put out a new EP, Waiting, on April 29.

“There was no moment in particular that inspired the Labra Brothers to create music together, which is part of what makes their story so unique,” reads a press release about the upcoming EP. “Having been raised in rustbelt northeast Ohio by parents with diverse musical backgrounds of their own, the Brothers developed a broad musical palette over the course of their younger years, combining the blues sounds of John Lee Hooker and Stevie Ray Vaughan, the folk and country vibes of Willie Nelson and Garth Brooks, the Latin and world influence of Marc Anthony and Carlos Santana, the iconic mariachi music of Vicente Fernandez, and the overt versatility and Chicano swagger displayed by Los Lobos of East L.A.”

The group recently expanded with the addition of the youngest Labra brother, Antonio, who contributes percussion.

On April 23, the Labra Brothers will perform at Youngstown State University's Frenzy Festival, a day-long music and arts festival. 

Other upcoming dates include May 14 at CODA, July 8 at the Winchester and July 9 at the Cain Park Arts Festival.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland
Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room

Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland
Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room

Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland
Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room

Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room

Trending

In Advance of Upcoming House of Blues Show, Cat Power’s Chan Marshall Talks About Her Latest Covers Album

By Jeff Niesel

Cat Power.

Furious Bongos To Bring Zappa Tribute to Music Box on April 12

By Jeff Niesel

The Furious Bongos.

Mac DeMarco Coming to Agora in November

By Jeff Niesel

Mac DeMarco.

Korn and Evanescence Headed to Blossom in August

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the upcoming Korn tour.

Also in Music

Mac DeMarco Coming to Agora in November

By Jeff Niesel

Mac DeMarco.

In Advance of Upcoming House of Blues Show, Cat Power’s Chan Marshall Talks About Her Latest Covers Album

By Jeff Niesel

Cat Power.

Furious Bongos To Bring Zappa Tribute to Music Box on April 12

By Jeff Niesel

The Furious Bongos.

Korn and Evanescence Headed to Blossom in August

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the upcoming Korn tour.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us