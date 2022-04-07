Locally Based Labra Brothers To Release New EP on April 29

click to enlarge The Labra Brothers
The Labra Brothers.
, a locally based band that plays a mix of Latin funk and soul, released their debut album, Colder Weather
, in 2019. They have since followed it up with last year’s folky single “Fire,” and they've just announced they'll put out a new EP, Waiting
, on April 29.
“There was no moment in particular that inspired the Labra Brothers to create music together, which is part of what makes their story so unique,” reads a press release about the upcoming EP. “Having been raised in rustbelt northeast Ohio by parents with diverse musical backgrounds of their own, the Brothers developed a broad musical palette over the course of their younger years, combining the blues sounds of John Lee Hooker and Stevie Ray Vaughan, the folk and country vibes of Willie Nelson and Garth Brooks, the Latin and world influence of Marc Anthony and Carlos Santana, the iconic mariachi music of Vicente Fernandez, and the overt versatility and Chicano swagger displayed by Los Lobos of East L.A.”
The group recently expanded with the addition of the youngest Labra brother, Antonio, who contributes percussion.
On April 23, the Labra Brothers will perform at Youngstown State University's Frenzy Festival
, a day-long music and arts festival.
Other upcoming dates include May 14 at CODA, July 8 at the Winchester and July 9 at the Cain Park Arts Festival.