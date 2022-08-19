Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Mark Mothersbaugh to Appear at Upcoming DEVOtional

Annual event takes place in September at the Beachland

By on Fri, Aug 19, 2022 at 12:24 pm

click to enlarge Artwork for this year's DEVOtional. - Courtesy of DEVOtional
Courtesy of DEVOtional
Artwork for this year's DEVOtional.
The organizers of the upcoming DEVOtional event that takes place at the Beachland Ballroom on Sept. 16 and 17 have just announced that DEVO founder Mark Mothersbaugh will attend this year’s incarnation of the event that pays tribute to the influential Akron New Wave/punk band. It’ll mark the first time that Mothersbaugh has attended in the 20-plus years since DEVOtional started.

Mothersbaugh also helped create the artwork for this year’s event T-shirt.

Other confirmed attendees include Gerald V. Casale (DEVO), David Kendrick (DEVO, Sparks), Steve Bartek (Oingo Boingo) and Michael Schwartz (Rod Rooter). The Santiago, Chile-based tribute act New Devolution is slated to perform, and there will be door prizes and raffles too.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore
Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Music Slideshows

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore
Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Music Slideshows

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore
Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Trending

State Champs Headed to House of Blues in November

By Jeff Niesel

State Champs.

The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40

By Matt Mitchell

The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40

The Resonators Return to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in December

By Jeff Niesel

Michael Stanley performing at Blossom.

Cleveland's Gary Willard Releases New Single

By Jeff Niesel

Gary Willard.

Also in Music

State Champs Headed to House of Blues in November

By Jeff Niesel

State Champs.

Holy Fawn to Play Foundry in September

By Jeff Niesel

Holy Fawn.

The Plot in You to Play Beachland in November

By Jeff Niesel

The Plot in You.

Dreamers Return to Rock Roots for New Single

By Jeff Niesel

Nick Wold.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us