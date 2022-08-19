Mark Mothersbaugh to Appear at Upcoming DEVOtional

click to enlarge
Courtesy of DEVOtional
Artwork for this year's DEVOtional.
The organizers of the upcoming DEVOtional event that takes place at the Beachland Ballroom on Sept. 16 and 17
have just announced that DEVO founder Mark Mothersbaugh will attend this year’s incarnation of the event that pays tribute to the influential Akron New Wave/punk band. It’ll mark the first time that Mothersbaugh has attended in the 20-plus years since DEVOtional started.
Mothersbaugh also helped create the artwork for this year’s event T-shirt.
Other confirmed attendees include Gerald V. Casale (DEVO), David Kendrick (DEVO, Sparks), Steve Bartek (Oingo Boingo) and Michael Schwartz (Rod Rooter). The Santiago, Chile-based tribute act New Devolution is slated to perform, and there will be door prizes and raffles too.