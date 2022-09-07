Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Rialto Theatre to Launch New Local Music Series in November

Organizers hope program will lead to lasting relationships with local musicians

By on Wed, Sep 7, 2022 at 3:00 pm

click to enlarge Akron-based band Glenn Lazear performing at the Rialto. - Jason Chamberlain
Jason Chamberlain
Akron-based band Glenn Lazear performing at the Rialto.
Located in Akron’s Kenmore Neighborhood, the Rialto Theatre has just announced that it's teamed up with 91.3 the Summit to launch Emerging Sounds, a series of live music showcases designed to showcase new local musical acts.

The first event will take place in November.

“Anyone who has been in a band knows how hard it is to get started,” says Corey Jenkins, Promoter & Experience Manager for Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance and guitarist in the Akron-based band Big Pop in a press release about the event. “Not only is it challenging to get a venue to book you when you’re starting, it’s equally hard to get people to come out. We’re hoping Emerging Sounds can help artists get past both of those hurdles.”

Beginning on Nov. 17, the series will take place on the third Thursday of every month. Admission is free, $5 if you are under 21.

"The Summit and The330.net are both local public radio services that play music 24/7 and are dedicated to emerging artists and local talent,” says Brad Savage, Program Director for the Summit FM. “Giving artists several platforms to be heard is a big part of our mission, and we're thrilled to partner with Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance and the Rialto Theater."

Bands and artists featured as part of Emerging Sounds and bring 50 or more audience members to their Emerging Sounds showcase and will be offered the opportunity to record one song for free at the Rialto Theatre’s recording studio and a Friday or Saturday night show.

“We want to build lasting relationships with the musicians who play here,” says Rialto Theatre co-owner Seth Vaill. “We want them to come back to record their music here and then have their sold out album release party here one day.”

Interested bands and musicians who are starting out and trying to get their names out there of all ages and genres are encouraged to email [email protected] to request a spot on an Emerging Sounds showcase.

The Rialto Theatre, which opened in 2015, has contributed to the revitalization of Kenmore Blvd. and  the development of the district as Akron’s Music Row. The Rialto building houses a music venue and performance art theatre, a front room known as the Rialto Living Room that features a small stage for solo performances, and Buon Cibo, a new restaurant serving paninis, desserts and drinks. Additionally, the Rialto is home to a recording facility that has produced records for a number of up-and-coming and established artists.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at jni[email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Trending

In Advance of Upcoming Grog Shop Show, Melvins Frontman Buzz Osborne Talks About Band's Two New Albums

By Jeff Niesel

Melvins.

Carl Palmer Bringing Emerson, Lake & Palmer Tribute to Goodyear Theater in December

By Jeff Niesel

Carl Palmer.

Chicago-Based Band Bev Rage & the Drinks to Bring Theatrical Live Show to Happy Dog

By Jeff Niesel

Bev Rage & the Drinks.

Shame Confronts Mahall’s Crowd With Wink in Rousing Saturday Night Set

By Eric Heisig

Shame Confronts Mahall’s Crowd With Wink in Rousing Saturday Night Set

Also in Music

In Advance of Upcoming Grog Shop Show, Melvins Frontman Buzz Osborne Talks About Band's Two New Albums

By Jeff Niesel

Melvins.

Carl Palmer Bringing Emerson, Lake & Palmer Tribute to Goodyear Theater in December

By Jeff Niesel

Carl Palmer.

Chicago-Based Band Bev Rage & the Drinks to Bring Theatrical Live Show to Happy Dog

By Jeff Niesel

Bev Rage & the Drinks.

Shame Confronts Mahall’s Crowd With Wink in Rousing Saturday Night Set

By Eric Heisig

Shame Confronts Mahall’s Crowd With Wink in Rousing Saturday Night Set
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us