Rialto Theatre to Launch New Local Music Series in November

Akron-based band Glenn Lazear performing at the Rialto.
Located in Akron’s Kenmore Neighborhood, the Rialto Theatre
has just announced that it's teamed up with 91.3 the Summit
to launch Emerging Sounds, a series of live music showcases designed to showcase new local musical acts.
The first event will take place in November.
“Anyone who has been in a band knows how hard it is to get started,” says Corey Jenkins, Promoter & Experience Manager for Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance and guitarist in the Akron-based band Big Pop in a press release about the event. “Not only is it challenging to get a venue to book you when you’re starting, it’s equally hard to get people to come out. We’re hoping Emerging Sounds can help artists get past both of those hurdles.”
Beginning on Nov. 17, the series will take place on the third Thursday of every month. Admission is free, $5 if you are under 21.
"The Summit and The330.net are both local public radio services that play music 24/7 and are dedicated to emerging artists and local talent,” says Brad Savage, Program Director for the Summit FM. “Giving artists several platforms to be heard is a big part of our mission, and we're thrilled to partner with Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance and the Rialto Theater."
Bands and artists featured as part of Emerging Sounds and bring 50 or more audience members to their Emerging Sounds showcase and will be offered the opportunity to record one song for free at the Rialto Theatre’s recording studio and a Friday or Saturday night show.
“We want to build lasting relationships with the musicians who play here,” says Rialto Theatre co-owner Seth Vaill. “We want them to come back to record their music here and then have their sold out album release party here one day.”
Interested bands and musicians who are starting out and trying to get their names out there of all ages and genres are encouraged to email [email protected]
to request a spot on an Emerging Sounds showcase.
The Rialto Theatre, which opened in 2015, has contributed to the revitalization of Kenmore Blvd. and the development of the district as Akron’s Music Row. The Rialto building houses a music venue and performance art theatre, a front room known as the Rialto Living Room that features a small stage for solo performances, and Buon Cibo, a new restaurant serving paninis, desserts and drinks. Additionally, the Rialto is home to a recording facility that has produced records for a number of up-and-coming and established artists.