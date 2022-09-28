Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Sunny Day Real Estate Shows How Bands Can Age Gracefully at House of Blues

Indie rock legends played thrilling overview of songs, styles that made them great

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 9:28 am

click to enlarge Sunny Day Real Estate at House of Blues, (9/27/22) - Eric Heisig
Eric Heisig
Sunny Day Real Estate at House of Blues, (9/27/22)

Sunny Day Real Estate has reunited and it feels oh so good. And the band looks like it’s having fun playing decades-old songs; even better.

The Seattle band, perhaps better known to less devoted music listeners as the one that Dave Grohl plundered in the 1990s to form an early lineup of Foo Fighters, powered through 15 songs during its 85-minute concert Tuesday night at the House of Blues.

The three original members and two touring musicians showed that the songs on their four albums, released between two and three decades ago, have aged incredibly well.

Every style the indie/emo/alt-rock/etc. band took on in its heyday was there.

There was a sweeping coda that sounded like a boat traversing choppy waters on “The Rising Tide,” outdoing opening act The Appleseed Cast at its own game, (though just barely, as the quartet put on a strong show of its own). There were breakdowns that saw Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner and auxiliary axeman Jason Narducy weaving their knotty guitar lines.

And there were cathartic scream-a-longs. Enigk’s voice, a mix of falsetto, crooning and shouting, has lost none of its power, as evidenced by searing takes on “Seven” and “In Circles” from the band’s 1994 debut “Diary.”

The members appeared plenty limber too, even if age appears to have caught up with them a bit. Enigk slashed and swayed throughout the set, looking up while he sang as if straining to hit some of the high notes, (he managed to hit them all). Hoerner, to his right, bounded about the stage with rampant energy.

Narducy and bassist Chris Jordan, meanwhile, had a more muted presence on stage left, coloring the music with sonic flourishes that managed to cut through the surprisingly good sound mix.

The real MVP, though, was drummer William Goldsmith, who hit the skins hard enough to show Grohl the mistake he made by recording over his drum parts for the Foos’ 1997 album “The Colour and the Shape.”

But this was not some attempt by men in their 40s and 50s to try and perform like an up-and-coming band. No, they acted their age and seemed like they had a blast doing so.

And while most of the set was made up of decades-old songs, the band did pull out “Lipton Witch” from a 2014 single with Circa Survive. It fit in well and showed a path forward for even more new music, (hint hint). Tuesday night’s concert showed that, should that ever come to fruition, there would be nothing embarrassing about Sunny Day Real Estate revisiting the sounds that made them legends in indie rock circles.

For now, though, I’ll settle for what we got: a competent, often thrilling overview of everything it does well.

Setlist (courtesy of setlist.fm and my own recollection):
1. Pillars
2. One
3. 48
4. 47
5. Guitar and Video Games
6. Every Shining Time You Arrive
7. Lipton Witch
8. Roses in Water
9. How It Feels to Be Something On
10. Killed by an Angel
11. Seven
12. J’Nuh
Encore:
13. The Rising Tide
14. In Circles
15. Days Were Golden

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards
Ministry at Blossom, (9/24/2022)

Concert Photos from Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and Nitzer Ebb at Blossom
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards
Ministry at Blossom, (9/24/2022)

Concert Photos from Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and Nitzer Ebb at Blossom
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards
Ministry at Blossom, (9/24/2022)

Concert Photos from Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and Nitzer Ebb at Blossom
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Trending

Cleveland's Minus the Alien to Release New EP in November

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland's Minus the Alien to Release New EP in November

Michigan Rockers Jeremy Porter & the Tucos To Play Happy Dog on October 13

By Jeff Niesel

Michigan Rockers Jeremy Porter & the Tucos To Play Happy Dog on October 13

Band of the Week: Blue Hour

By Jeff Niesel

Blue Hour.

Cleveland Indie Rockers Spirit Oh Spirit Release Latest Single

By Jeff Niesel

Andrew Arbogast.

Also in Music

Cleveland's Minus the Alien to Release New EP in November

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland's Minus the Alien to Release New EP in November

Band of the Week: Blue Hour

By Jeff Niesel

Blue Hour.

Cleveland Indie Rockers Spirit Oh Spirit Release Latest Single

By Jeff Niesel

Andrew Arbogast.

Cleveland's Angie Haze To Release New Album in October

By Jeff Niesel

Angie Haze.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us