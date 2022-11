Tyler Childers Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June 2023

Emma Delevante Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps.

Singer-songwriter Tyler Childers just announced that he and his longtime band the Food Stamps will return to the stage next year with their Send in the Hounds Tour.The tour stops at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on June 11. Miles Miller will open the show.Tickets to the Tyler Childers concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica will be available for presale starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.A true musical masterpiece, Childers's new triple album,, features eight songs presented in three distinct sonic perspectives.