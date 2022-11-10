Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Tyler Childers Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June 2023

Tour supports the new album, 'Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?'

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 1:51 pm

Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps. - Emma Delevante
Emma Delevante
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps.
Singer-songwriter Tyler Childers just announced that he and his longtime band the Food Stamps will return to the stage next year with their Send in the Hounds Tour.

The tour stops at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on June 11. Miles Miller will open the show.

Tickets to the Tyler Childers concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica will be available for presale starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

A true musical masterpiece, Childers's new triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, features eight songs presented in three distinct sonic perspectives.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
