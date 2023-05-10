Chris Ronayne to Appoint Harold Pretel as Cuyahoga County Sheriff

click to enlarge Cleveland Police Harold Pretel will likely take over from Sheriff Steven Hammett, once County Council okays him this month.

Today, County Executive Chris Ronayne nominated Harold Pretel, a three-decade veteran of the Cleveland police department, as the county's next sheriff.An expert in terroristic threats and special investigations, Pretel served as CPD's deputy chief of homeland security special operations since 2017.He has assisted in homicide investigations, the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, and was instrumental in shaping the security battalion that over-policed the 2016 Republic National Convention. The early part of Pretel's career was spent as a corrections officer and a detective for the county.He "is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of collaboration and success in law enforcement,” Ronayne said in a press release Wednesday morning. “[Pretel’s ] experience in corrections, with the Sheriff’s department and at [CPD] has prepared him to take on this role and I know he has the vision and dedication we need to lead the Sheriff’s department.”Pretel's nomination, which is likely to be approved by County Council this month, would make him the fifth county sheriff since 2019, when Armond Budish picked Clifford Pickney to spearhead Cuyahoga law enforcement.When installed, Pretel will replace Sheriff Steven Hammett, the county's interim sheriff who resigned on February 6th.Pretel studied criminal justice at Baldwin-Wallace, and served as a police officer in the Marine Corps. He also has a masters in social administration from Case Western.