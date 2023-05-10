The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Chris Ronayne to Appoint Harold Pretel as Cuyahoga County Sheriff

Pretel, deputy chief of homeland security operations for the Cleveland police department, is expected to be confirmed

By on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 1:36 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Harold Pretel will likely take over from Sheriff Steven Hammett, once County Council okays him this month. - Cleveland Police
Cleveland Police
Harold Pretel will likely take over from Sheriff Steven Hammett, once County Council okays him this month.
Today, County Executive Chris Ronayne nominated Harold Pretel, a three-decade veteran of the Cleveland police department, as the county's next sheriff.

An expert in terroristic threats and special investigations, Pretel served as CPD's deputy chief of homeland security special operations since 2017.

He has assisted in homicide investigations, the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, and was instrumental in shaping the security battalion that over-policed the 2016 Republic National Convention. The early part of Pretel's career was spent as a corrections officer and a detective for the county.

He "is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of collaboration and success in law enforcement,” Ronayne said in a press release Wednesday morning. “[Pretel’s ] experience in corrections, with the Sheriff’s department and at [CPD] has prepared him to take on this role and I know he has the vision and dedication we need to lead the Sheriff’s department.”

Pretel's nomination, which is likely to be approved by County Council this month, would make him the fifth county sheriff since 2019, when Armond Budish picked Clifford Pickney to spearhead Cuyahoga law enforcement.

When installed, Pretel will replace Sheriff Steven Hammett, the county's interim sheriff who resigned on February 6th.

Pretel studied criminal justice at Baldwin-Wallace, and served as a police officer in the Marine Corps. He also has a masters in social administration from Case Western.

About The Author

moprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cleveland Metroparks Summer Concert Series is Back for 2023

By Scene Staff

Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band

Census Data Shows Diverging Population Trends in Cleveland Neighborhoods, With Some Adding Housing Units But Losing Residents

By Mark Oprea

Data map showing the four Cleveland neighborhoods (in purple) with diverging Census trends: where people were lost, while housing was added.

Flats East Bank Sets Sight on Becoming Cleveland's Second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

By Mark Oprea

The Flats East Bank in early May. It's possible that the majority of the area could become a drink-friendly pedestrian zone by the end of 2023.

Warren Morgan Will Be CMSD's New CEO

By Mark Oprea

Eric Gordon, the soon-to-be former CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, hands off the baton to his replacement, Warren Morgan, on Tuesday.

Also in News & Views

Ohio House Leaders Tee Up Supermajority Amendment Measure for Wednesday Floor Vote

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

House Speaker Jason Stephens presiding over an uncharacteristically packed Rules Committee hearing. Some members of the public forced to leave, watched through the windows from outside.

Ohio’s Gender Wage Gap: Women Earn 79 Cents for Every Dollar a Man Earns

By Nathalia Teixeira, Ohio News Connection

In 2002, women working full and part-time earned 80% of what men earned. By 2022, that had risen to just 82%, according to the Pew Research Center.

Ohio Takes Part in National Day Without Childcare, Advocates Call for More Funding

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

The CEO Project, a statewide grassroots organization, called for more childcare funding on National Day Without Child Care.

Ohio Abortion Foes are Banking on a Low-Turnout August Election. In Kansas, That Didn’t Go So Well

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Abortion Foes are Banking on a Low-Turnout August Election. In Kansas, That Didn’t Go So Well
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us