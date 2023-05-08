Cleveland Metroparks Summer Concert Series is Back for 2023

click to enlarge
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band
The Cleveland Metroparks today released the schedule of dates and acts for its traveling Cleveland Summer Concert Series, festivities which were christened after the park system ended the popular Edgewater and Euclid Beach Live series.
On tap this summer at the Marina, Hungtington Beach, Edgewater, Merwhin's Wharf, the Coast Guard Station are family friendly acts and entertainment on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m.
“This summer marks a decade of transformation of Cleveland Metroparks lakefront properties since assuming management in 2013,” Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman said in a statement. “Live music has been a great way to connect the community to our waterfront.”
Put the following dates on your calendars now:
May 18: Emerald Necklace Marina/ Sammy DeLeon, Latin Jazz
May 25: E. 55th Marina/ The Attraxxion, 80s
June 1: Huntington / The Noshery Michelle Romary, 70s-Current, Country, Pop
June 8: Edgewater Beach/ Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band, Reggae
June 15: Merwin’s Wharf/ Shoreline Funk, All Stars Funk
June 22: Historic U.S. Coast Guard Station/ Front Porch Lights, Rock/Classic Rock, Indie
June 29: E. 55th Marina/ County Honk, Country, Rock/Classic Rock
July 6: Edgewater Beach/ The Cover Ups, 90s-Current, Rock/Classic Rock
July 13: Merwin’s Wharf/ Billy Likes Soda, 80s, 90s, Current Hits
July 20: Euclid Beach/ Jah Messenger, Reggae
July 27: Historic U.S. Coast Guard Station/ Cleveland's Breakfast Club, 80s
August 3: Merwin’s Wharf/ Old Skool, 70s, 80s, 90s, Current
August 10: E. 55th Marina/ Overboard, 70s, Rock/Classic Rock, Motown/Oldies
August 17: Euclid Beach/ Rayr Image Band, R&B, Pop, Funk, Hip Hop, Jazz
August 24: Emerald Necklace/ Marina Apostle Jones, Rock/Classic Rock, Rock’N’Soul
August 31: Edgewater Beach/ Disco Inferno, 70s, Disco
