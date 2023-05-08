Cleveland Metroparks Summer Concert Series is Back for 2023

click to enlarge Photo by Emanuel Wallace Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band

The Cleveland Metroparks today released the schedule of dates and acts for its traveling Cleveland Summer Concert Series, festivities which were christened after the park system ended the popular Edgewater and Euclid Beach Live series.On tap this summer at the Marina, Hungtington Beach, Edgewater, Merwhin's Wharf, the Coast Guard Station are family friendly acts and entertainment on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m.“This summer marks a decade of transformation of Cleveland Metroparks lakefront properties since assuming management in 2013,” Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman said in a statement. “Live music has been a great way to connect the community to our waterfront.”Put the following dates on your calendars now:May 18: Emerald Necklace Marina/ Sammy DeLeon, Latin JazzMay 25: E. 55th Marina/ The Attraxxion, 80sJune 1: Huntington / The Noshery Michelle Romary, 70s-Current, Country, PopJune 8: Edgewater Beach/ Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band, ReggaeJune 15: Merwin’s Wharf/ Shoreline Funk, All Stars FunkJune 22: Historic U.S. Coast Guard Station/ Front Porch Lights, Rock/Classic Rock, IndieJune 29: E. 55th Marina/ County Honk, Country, Rock/Classic RockJuly 6: Edgewater Beach/ The Cover Ups, 90s-Current, Rock/Classic RockJuly 13: Merwin’s Wharf/ Billy Likes Soda, 80s, 90s, Current HitsJuly 20: Euclid Beach/ Jah Messenger, ReggaeJuly 27: Historic U.S. Coast Guard Station/ Cleveland's Breakfast Club, 80sAugust 3: Merwin’s Wharf/ Old Skool, 70s, 80s, 90s, CurrentAugust 10: E. 55th Marina/ Overboard, 70s, Rock/Classic Rock, Motown/OldiesAugust 17: Euclid Beach/ Rayr Image Band, R&B, Pop, Funk, Hip Hop, JazzAugust 24: Emerald Necklace/ Marina Apostle Jones, Rock/Classic Rock, Rock’N’SoulAugust 31: Edgewater Beach/ Disco Inferno, 70s, Disco