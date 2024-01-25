Is Cleveland Getting Direct Flights to Costa Rica This Year?

That is to say, the Central American country could be the next non-stop international destination out of Hopkins Airport.
The news was hinted at in a recent story on Costa Rica's record 2023 tourism numbers from the Tico Times, a Costa Rican English-language paper.
Juan Santamaría International Airport CEO Ricardo Hernández was quoted in the article on reasons why 2024 will be even better: "With new direct services from cities like Cleveland, St. Louis, Austin, and others commencing just this year," Hernández told the newspaper, "we foresee strong continuation in arrivals from our core North American markets."
Reached by email, a Cleveland Hopkins spokesperson said: "We have nothing to confirm at this time."
What would be CLE's debut direct flight to Central America would be another boon for an airport seemingly on the upswing. Early last year, after a momentous deal with the city, AerLingus began operating non-stop flights to Dublin, Cleveland's first bridge to Europe in about two decades.
And in November, Frontier, one of CLE's busiest operators, announced it would be flying straight to Montego Bay, Jamaica, beginning March 9. A brand new crew base, with 110 pilots, 250 attendants and 50 maintenance workers, will be nestling at Hopkins soon.
An airport official told Cleveland.com, following Frontier's announcement, that 400 passengers daily fly from Northeast Ohio to the Caribbean.
The possibility of Costa Rica could help to continue to reshape Cleveland's image as a global travel city, which was wounded after United disbanded its hub here in 2014.
Thirty-five non-stop flights —internationally to Toronto, Cancun, Punta Cana and Dublin—doesn't even bring Cleveland into a top 50 city count. Indianapolis' airport offers straight trips to 47 cities; Cincinnati's to 49; and Detroit's, a major hub for Delta, to 119.
