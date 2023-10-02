John Zitzner, Founder of Breakthrough Charter Schools, Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting

AG Dave Yost announced the arrests of nearly 150 suspects in 'Operation Buyer's Remorse.' Zitzner was charged with engaging in prostitution

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 11:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
Zitzner, 68 - Breakthrough Charter Schools
Breakthrough Charter Schools
Zitzner, 68
Among the 149 Johns arrested in a weeklong, statewide human trafficking sting was John Zitzner, one of the founders of the Breakthrough charter schools in Cleveland and, until very recently, the president of the Friends of Breakthrough nonprofit, the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Zitzner's bio is no longer accessible on Breakthrough's sites and a leadership directory as of Monday morning lists Susan Ertle as interim president of Friends of Breakthrough.

Ertle didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Law enforcement across Ohio teamed up in a concerted effort to stem the demand that fuels human trafficking,” Yost said in a release. “The success of this operation is measured not only by the number of arrests but also by the resources offered to survivors of human trafficking and the intelligence gathered that will propel long-term investigations forward.”

Operation Buyer's Remorse involved multiple agencies from across the state.

A spokesperson for Yost told Scene Zitzner was arrested on September 28th in Westlake by the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and charged with engaging in prositution.

Zitzner founded Entrepreneurship Preparatory and Village Preparatory, and in 2010 founded Breakthrough Schools as the network grew to include Citizens Academy and Intergenerational School.

An email to Zitzner's work account produced the following auto-reply: "John Zitzner is out of the office tending to a personal matter and is unable to respond at this time."

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Utilities Committee Considers Proposal to Install a Comprehensive Fiber Network at No Cost to the City

By Maria Elena Scott

Construction of the underground network will require trenching to install.

With Glittering Marquee Debut, Playhouse Square Reminds Clevelanders of Its Legacy

By Mark Oprea

With Glittering Marquee Debut, Playhouse Square Reminds Clevelanders of Its Legacy

'National Week Without Driving' Challenges Drivers to Think Beyond Cars

By Maria Elena Scott

Nearly a quarter of Cleveland households don't own a car.

Canceled Concerts and Fired Choristers as Cleveland Choirs Grapple with Diocesan Anti-LGBTQ Policy

By Maria Elena Scott

St. John Cantius Church was one of three Catholic parishes set to host Quire Cleveland's now canceled concerts.

Also in News & Views

After Two Rejections, Is Ohio Attorney General Slow-Walking Anti-Gerrymandering Amendment?

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Dave Yost

Analysis: Paying to Warm the Planet. Corrupt Utility Law Forces Ohioans to Make Climate Worse

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder arrives for day two of his racketeering trial.

Ohio Redistricting Commission Adopts Sixth Version of Statehouse Maps With Bipartisan Support

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chairs, Auditor of State Keith Faber and Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, speak to media on Tuesday morning.

Ohio Sec. of State LaRose Has Flagged 641 Cases of Voter Fraud. Less Than 3% Resulted in Charges

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to reporters.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us