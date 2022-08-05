Cleveland Wing Wing | Sept. 26th - Oct. 2nd, 2022

Krayzie Bone Wants to Build Music Academy in Glenville, Make Cleveland a "Prospering Music City"

Bone Thugs rapper says he intends to bring record label back to Cleveland too

By on Fri, Aug 5, 2022 at 8:00 am

Krayzie Bone, the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper, producer and entrepreneur revealed on a recent local podcast episode that he has hopes of starting a "music and arts academy" in his native Glenville.

Speaking on the Outlaws Radio show, Krayzie Bone outlined a vision to make Cleveland a "prospering music city." Among other things, he said he would like to relocate his record label, The Life Entertainment, to Northeast Ohio and bring executives to Cleveland on a regular basis to showcase the state's up-and-coming musical talent.

In Krayzie Bone's telling, he has nursed a version of this dream since Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's ascendance in the 90s. He said he was often inspired to give back to his hometown when he returned home and saw firsthand the deteriorating physical condition of the city's housing stock.

More recently, he said, he got the idea to pursue the land where his former elementary school, Charles Lake, once stood, and build a music academy and Ohio hip-hop museum on the site. In Krayzie Bone's vision, this academy would not only train musicians but those pursuing technical or entrepreneurial careers in the music industry. 

Take this all with a grain of salt, but you can listen to the full episode of the Outlaws Radio Show here.

***
