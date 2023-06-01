Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Lower Subway Level of Detroit-Superior Bridge Will Open to Public for Two Days in June

“Rediscover Veterans Memorial Bridge” promises views, entertainment, and a chance for visitors to weigh in on its future

By on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 at 8:19 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A shot from the lower level during a tour in 2019 - Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Erik Drost/FlickrCC
A shot from the lower level during a tour in 2019
The Veterans Memorial Bridge will welcome visitors to its historic streetcar level on June 23 and 24, giving the public the opportunity to share ideas for its future and tour the bridge for the first time since 2019, when 17,000 flocked to the little-seen nook of Cleveland history.

The 106-year-old bridge spans more than 3,000 feet across the Cuyahoga River, connecting Detroit Avenue and Superior Avenue. Since streetcar operations halted in 1954, the lower level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge hasn’t seen regular use, but that could change.

click to enlarge Back when the streetcars ran under the bridge - Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County
Back when the streetcars ran under the bridge
On Friday, June 23, the Veterans Memorial Bridge will host public conversations with residents and local leaders from the City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County about the future of public access to the underside of the bridge from 5-8 p.m. Public feedback will be factored into plans for the bridge. There will also be dinner available for visitors on a first-come-first-served basis.

One idea, pitched by Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne, would turn the lower level of the bridge into a low-line sky park, similar to the High Line in New York City or the Rail in Philadelphia.

“The creation of a lowline sky park could be a key east-west multimodal connector and public space for residents,” said Ronayne in a statement. “This tour allows us to enjoy views from the bridge, share some of our ideas for what’s next and hear directly from residents to inform our future planning.”

Related
The Detroit Superior Bridge circa 1930.

Could Veterans Memorial Bridge Become Cleveland's 'Low Line'?: The Veterans Memorial Bridge's long-vacant rail level could be reborn as an above-river park


The next day, Saturday, June 24, the bridge will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to the opportunity to share feedback about the Veterans Memorial Bridge’s future, visitors will enjoy live entertainment, educational tables, areas to watch the water and food trucks.

Those heading down should enter at 2433 Superior Viaduct, the northeast corner of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue. Because only street parking will be available onsite, organizers recommend using public transportation, carpooling, getting dropped off or parking in nearby lots.

In order to attend, visitors will have to complete a release form, which can be filled out in advance online. For those 18 years or older, a valid ID will be required for entry.

More information about the Veterans Memorial Bridge and June’s events can be found here.

Slideshow

Vintage and Current Photos Of the Deserted Detroit-Superior Bridge Subway

Transit Car Travels Westsbound
42 slides
Vintage and Current Photos Of the Deserted Detroit-Superior Bridge Subway Vintage and Current Photos Of the Deserted Detroit-Superior Bridge Subway Bridge Construction, 1900s Bridge Construction, 1900s Bridge Construction, 1900s High Level Bridge, 1917
Click to View 42 slides

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Leaders of Studio West 117 Admit to Some Early Growing Pains. Some in Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ Community Think That Undersells the Problems

By Ken Schneck and Maria Elena Scott

The Fieldhouse at Studio West 117

Bipartisan Bill Would Legalize Marijuana in Ohio

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

APRIL 20: Samantha Farrell with Sensible Movement Coalition holds a flag depicting a cannabis leaf at a rally in support of legalized marijuana, April 20, 2023, outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Trevor Elkins, a Year After Campaign Finance Conviction, Runs for Newburgh Heights Mayor's Seat Again

By Mark Oprea

Trevor Elkins wants his job back

Set to Depart as CMSD CEO, Eric Gordon Lands Gig at Tri-C

By Mark Oprea

Eric Gordon, the soon-to-be former CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, hands off the baton to his replacement, Warren Morgan

Also in News & Views

Bipartisan Bill Would Legalize Marijuana in Ohio

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

APRIL 20: Samantha Farrell with Sensible Movement Coalition holds a flag depicting a cannabis leaf at a rally in support of legalized marijuana, April 20, 2023, outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio AG Dave Yost on Bathroom Policies: Law Does Not Protect ‘Subjective Preferences’ of Trans People

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Dave Yost

Dangers of Fracking Wastewater Put Spotlight on 'Halliburton Loophole'

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

By 2025, estimated health damages caused by methane leakage during fracking would cost $13-29 billion each year, according to the consulting firm Seed Scientific.

Anti-Abortion Groups Warn of Potential ‘Late-Term Abortions’ in Ohio. Experts Say Term is False

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us