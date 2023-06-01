Lower Subway Level of Detroit-Superior Bridge Will Open to Public for Two Days in June

The 106-year-old bridge spans more than 3,000 feet across the Cuyahoga River, connecting Detroit Avenue and Superior Avenue. Since streetcar operations halted in 1954, the lower level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge hasn’t seen regular use, but that could change.
One idea, pitched by Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne, would turn the lower level of the bridge into a low-line sky park, similar to the High Line in New York City or the Rail in Philadelphia.
“The creation of a lowline sky park could be a key east-west multimodal connector and public space for residents,” said Ronayne in a statement. “This tour allows us to enjoy views from the bridge, share some of our ideas for what’s next and hear directly from residents to inform our future planning.”
The next day, Saturday, June 24, the bridge will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to the opportunity to share feedback about the Veterans Memorial Bridge’s future, visitors will enjoy live entertainment, educational tables, areas to watch the water and food trucks.
Those heading down should enter at 2433 Superior Viaduct, the northeast corner of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue. Because only street parking will be available onsite, organizers recommend using public transportation, carpooling, getting dropped off or parking in nearby lots.
In order to attend, visitors will have to complete a release form, which can be filled out in advance online. For those 18 years or older, a valid ID will be required for entry.
More information about the Veterans Memorial Bridge and June’s events can be found here.
