Now Available in Ohio: Ruukies and Best Delta 8 Gummies

So what is Delta 8 exactly?

The simple answer is that it’s closely related to Delta 9 THC, which is the primary psychoactive cannabinoid in marijuana. Delta 8 THC has some notable differences from Delta 9, though. For one thing, it tends to be extracted from hemp instead of marijuana (all products listed here are derived from hemp). It also creates a much more mellow and relaxing experience. Many people enjoy taking Delta 8 to ease their pain, clear their mind, and get better rest at the end of a long day.

Why are Ruukies Delta 8 THC Gummies the best on the market?

Our Delta 8 THC gummies are flat-out delicious and deliver a bright pop of strawberry flavor with each bite, and zero hemp taste. These vegan gummies are made with organic ingredients and safely derived from the hemp plant. You can expect a similar but more tempered experience when enjoying Ruukies Delta 8 THC Gummies as you would when eating weed edibles or other cannabis products.

The secret to Ruukies Delta 8 Gummies is that they're infused as opposed to most of the poor-quality sprayed edibles you'll find with other brands. By "infused" we mean the delta 8 is mixed in while making the gummy; other companies buy cheap gummy bears from overseas locations and "spray" the thc on. Infused edibles have a much more consistent potency... 25mg's means 25mg's.

Effects of THC and Other Ingredients

Federally legal Delta 8 distilled from hemp plants is the main active ingredient in all our Delta 8 Gummies. It provides appealing sensations that are typically equal parts euphoric and relaxing.

Our Delta 8 gummies are also designed to be fast-acting. Ruukies is proud to offer some of the fastest-acting delta 8 gummies on the market, as our edible formulas feature natural ingredients, and were specifically optimized for rapid absorption. This in turn allows users to begin feeling the effects faster. It isn’t hard to see why users love our edibles — they provide a convenient and discreet way to use delta 8. They also generate no smell and require no additional equipment. Additionally, the effects of delta 8 gummies and edibles typically last far longer than any other method of consumption. The reason for this has to do with how the human body absorbs cannabinoids, but the result is an experience that often lingers six hours or longer. This means more powerful sensations and more bang for your buck.

In fact, from a financial perspective, delta 8 gummies and edibles are the most cost-effective delta 8 products. As a bonus, edibles are also the perfect solution for anyone who might be turned off by the idea of inhaling smoke or vapor. Click here for more information on Delta 8 THC

Ruukies Delta 8 Gummy Product Description

Total Delta 8 THC Content 250mg

Delta 8 THC Content Per Gummy 25mg

Strawberry Flavored

Gummies per Pack 10

All vegan and organic ingredients

Non-GMO and Gluten-free

Double-tested by third party labs

Third-Party Lab Tested

Due to Delta 8 THC needing to be created in a lab, the primary public safety concern is that any company producing Delta 8 follows lab procedures and that the procedures are performed correctly by a trained chemist. At Ruukies we ensure that all of our hemp-derived products even our CBD products are batch tested and have a COA with independent lab testing from a reputable lab. This ensures that all of our products are free from harmful byproducts. We cannot express enough how important it is that you only consume delta 8 gummies that have been lab-tested at reputable, accredited, and independent third-party labs.

Finding the Right Delta 8 THC Products

When exploring your delta 8 THC gummy and edible options, you want to make sure you are buying from the right sources. And there is no better place to find all kinds of edibles than at Ruukies. Not only is Ruukies the most popular Delta 8 store in the entire country, but it was one the first to offer Delta 8 at the federal level. We are the pioneers and industry leaders of hemp derived cannabinoids, like hemp derived Delta 8, Delta 9 THC, HHC, Delta 10 and more. We consistently create the best hemp products on the market. And we’ve got the awards to prove it. At Ruukies we only use high quality natural and organic hemp. We also have some of the most advanced and capable cannabis R&D in the industry. Ruukies CBD and Delta 8 THC products deliver uncompromising potency and purity, earning the highest quality lab testing results across all leading brands.

FAQs…

Are Delta 8 Gummies Legal?

Our Delta 8 THC gummies are legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC distillate is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. All Delta 8 products are under 0.3% delta 9 are federally legal. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. Ruukies retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. Ruukies is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.

How is Delta 8 Made?

Delta 8 THC occurs naturally in cannabis plants (hemp & marijuana), but in very low concentrations. This means it all hemp plants, hemp products, and most CDB products, however the amount is so low that it cannot be extracted and put into products at prices many people can afford. Luckily, one of the great things about cannabis plants is how closely related the chemical components are structurally.

Delta 8 Chemical Structure

These structural similarities allow cannabinoids to be changed from one to another fairly simply. While many people want to call these “synthetics” that’s not an appropriate name for them. “Conversions” or “derivatives” is the more appropriate name, as not only do these compounds exist naturally, but many of these will change into each other naturally with the application of heat, time, and light. In fact, it’s thought that all cannabinoids start as CBGA and naturally synthesize into other cannabinoids during the maturation of the cannabis plant. And a conversion of THCA to Delta 9 with the application of heat is a conversion performed at home by anyone who smokes marijuana.

Natural Conversions in Cannabis Plants

This is all to tell you that conversions are a natural part of cannabis and an integral part of the cannabis industry and should not be feared in a general sense. These reactions are also done to produce other rare cannabinoids like cannabichromene (CBC), cannabinol (CBN), Delta 8 THC, and can even be done to create abundant cannabinoids like Delta 9 more cheaply than straightforward extraction.

However, since companies produce D8 THC in a lab there does need to be some concern over the safety of the distillate. Mainly that it is being created safely with all solvents, reagents, and acids or bases being properly removed from the end product.

How long does it take for A Delta 8 Gummy to work?

Ruukies’s Delta 8 gummies usually take between 60-90 minutes to begin working. Some users report feeling the effects as soon as 30 minutes and as long as four hours after consuming.

How long does a Delta-8 gummy high last?

A Delta 8 gummy high usually lasts for around six hours from the time of consumption. Many factors can influence this, and some users report feeling effects up to nine hours after consuming.

Are Ruukies Delta 8 THC gummies strong?

Ruukies’s Delta 8 gummies are very strong. Each gummy contains about two full servings of Delta 8 THC. For those looking for a stronger gummy, we also offer HHC gummies and Delta 9 gummies

Additional Delta 8 THC Information

Like most hemp products, there are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of Delta 8 THC. Everything that follows is based on firsthand user experiences with Delta 8 THC and is provided as information only. It is not medical advice, and our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same.

Consumption of A Delta 8 Gummy May Trigger Many Delta 9 THC Drug Tests

We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test. NOTE – Do Not Take If You Need To Pass A Drug Test.

Shipping Exclusions

Ruukies retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. Due to Δ8THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont.

If your state laws have been recently updated or you feel there is language supporting Δ8THC’s legality in your state, please reach out to us at [email protected] with excerpts from the bill supporting your case, as well as links to the full-text versions of your state laws for our review.

Age Requirements

All purchases require age verification for retail customers only. Please follow the Age Verification step-by-step instructions at checkout. Some purchases may require proof of photo identification. For all questions regarding this, please contact our support team here.\

Precautions When Consuming Delta 8 Gummies

USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR.

Consult a physician before using this product.

Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.

Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.

These Delta 8 gummies may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.

Disclaimer

These statements and any information contained on this website have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This information is intended for educational purposes only and is not meant to substitute for medical care, healthcare professional, or to prescribe treatment for any specific health condition. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult individual products labels for safety information.

