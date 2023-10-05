Two Judges Ask Leslie Celebrezze to Resign as Top Judge Amid Lawsuit Controversy and FBI Questioning

FBI agents continue to interview people tied to the judge

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 11:21 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Leslie Ann Celebrezze, administrative judge of the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court. - Gus Chan / The Marshall Project
Gus Chan / The Marshall Project
Leslie Ann Celebrezze, administrative judge of the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court.


Two of the five judges on the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court have now twice asked Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze to relinquish her powerful administrative leadership role, as FBI agents continue to interview people tied to controversies involving Celebrezze’s conduct.

In letters dated June 27 and Sept. 12, Judge Francine Goldberg and Judge Colleen Reali asked Celebrezze to resign as administrative judge. The judges cited the chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court’s decision to remove Celebrezze from a divorce case, as well as a lawsuit from her former assistant that alleges unlawful retaliation, witness intimidation and records tampering.

The FBI has interviewed the employee as well as a Strongsville businessman whose attorney filed the request to get Celebrezze disqualified from his divorce case.

“Our judiciary must zealously protect its role as a fair, impartial, and ethical tribunal to maintain the public trust and the administrative judge to administer specific duties…” Goldberg and Reali wrote Sept. 12. “Given the allegations, your resignation as administrative judge would restore and promote the integrity of the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court.”

Celebrezze did not respond to a request for comment.

The first letter came after The Marshall Project - Cleveland reported Celebrezze had approved nearly half a million dollars in receivership work to her longtime friend, Mark Dottore.

In August, Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy permanently removed Celebrezze from the divorce case, saying Celebrezze failed to follow court policy when she assigned herself to the case after another judge recused herself.

Related
Leslie Ann Celebrezze, administrative judge of the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court.

Judge Celebrezze Removed From Controversial Cuyahoga County Divorce Case: Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy found judge violated court rules when taking a case involving her longtime friend


The Marshall Project - Cleveland also reported that Georgeanna Semary, Celebrezze’s judicial assistant since 2009, contends in her lawsuit that she was transferred out of the judge’s office in April and forced to take a $20,000 pay cut after she allowed The Marshall Project - Cleveland to review public records involving Dottore.

Related
Leslie Ann Celebrezze, administrative judge of the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court.

Lawsuit: Judge Leslie Celebrezze Steered Cases to ‘Lover;’ FBI Interviewed Demoted Assistant Over Judge’s Conduct: The assistant claims the judge retaliated against her after legally and dutifully providing public records to a reporter


After the demotion and pay cut, Semary retained the Chandra Law Firm, which specializes in civil rights cases, to file a lawsuit against Celebrezze. Soon after, the head of the FBI’s Public Corruption Squad in Cleveland interviewed Semary, according to Chandra.

Cassandra Robertson, the director of the Center for Professional Ethics at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, said a judge being disqualified from a single case and being sued by former employees are common occurrences.

But here, she added, the allegations raised by Goldberg and Reali seem to relate to Celebrezze’s administrative functions at the court.

“I therefore have to agree that under the circumstances, stepping aside from the administrative position would help maintain the public's trust in the judiciary,” Robertson told The Marshall Project - Cleveland.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Four Years Later, Officials Report No Progress in Metroparks Double Homicide Cold Case, But Fresh Hope Comes With National Coverage

By Lucy McKernan

Kate Brown (left) and Carnell Sledge (right)

John Zitzner, Founder of Breakthrough Charter Schools, Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting

By Vince Grzegorek

Zitzner, 68

Krayzie Bone in Recovery After Sarcoidosis-Related Hospitalization

By Maria Elena Scott

Henderson started the Spread the Love Foundation to bring music industry education and workforce development to disadvantaged Clevelanders.

'Car Creepers' Auto Theft Ring Indicted By County After Yearlong Investigation

By Mark Oprea

'Car Creepers' Auto Theft Ring Indicted By County After Yearlong Investigation

Also in News & Views

Annual Ohio Abortion Report Shows Double-Digit Decrease

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Protesters at the Supreme Court in March 2020, when the justices were hearing arguments in June Medical Services LLC v. Russo.

Plaintiffs Say Restraining Order Should Have Stopped Ohio K-12 Education Overhaul From Starting

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

The Ohio Department of Education in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio School Voucher Program Faces Growing Teacher Lawsuit

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

Ohio School Voucher Program Faces Growing Teacher Lawsuit

Ohio AG Clears Third Attempt for 2024 Anti-Gerrymandering Amendment Proposal

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

A ballot counter machine.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us