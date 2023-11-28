WKYC's Hollie Strano Off Air Following Thanksgiving Day DUI Arrest, Crash

She had a 0.244 BAC at the time of her arrest. Dashcam video captured the crash

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 3:54 pm

click to enlarge Damage pictured the day after Strano's vehicle struck the fire hydrant - Towpath Tennis Center
Towpath Tennis Center
Damage pictured the day after Strano's vehicle struck the fire hydrant
Hollie Strano will be arraigned in Cuyahoga Falls Mayor's Court on Nov. 30 on a DUI charge following an arrest and crash Thanksgiving evening, according to court records.

The WKYC meteorologist and on-air personality had a 0.244 BAC at the time of the arrest and had crashed her vehicle into a fire hydrant on Akron Peninsula Road, ending up in the parking lot of the Towpath Tennis Center in Akron.

Dashcam video shows a cruiser pursuing her vehicle, which was traveling 75 mph in a 35 mph zone, with lights on before her car veers right, hitting an object, and spinning before coming to rest.


An Instagram post from the center says the crash caused "rushing water and mud to fill most of the parking lot" overnight. The city of Akron and others worked diligently to clean it all up in time for the center's 43rd annual Thanksgiving Tournament the next day, the post noted.


Strano was released to a third party and declined to be treated at a local hospital.

Cuyahoga Falls police on Tuesday afternoon had not yet provided the full incident report to Scene.

Strano has been absent from the air so far this week.

Reached by Scene, WKYC GM Micki Byrnes said: "This is a personnel issue and we don’t have a comment at this time."

Update: This post includes a corrected time of the citation.

