11 Best Age Gap Dating Sites to Find Younger & Older Singles

Age gap relationships are now becoming more and more socially acceptable in this day and age, regardless of whether it’s older men dating younger women or the other way around.

And with the popularity of the best age gap dating sites right now - it’s never been easier!

We’re about to give you a list of the top age gap dating sites that you can join right now specializing in these types of relationships.

So, whether you’re looking for older dates to shower you with gifts or for someone younger to spoil - you can find them all here!

Best Age Gap Dating Sites

1. Seeking: Overall best age gap dating site

2. AgeMatch: Great site for age distribution

3. AdultFriendFinder: Has a large age gap relationship community

4. Ashley Madison: A top casual age gap relationship site

5. SugarDaddie: Great for dating younger women

6. MillionaireMatch: Best for long-term partnerships

7. eHarmony: Helps connect people for age gap dating

8. What’s Your Price: Great for finding young women

9. SugarDaddyMeet: Most reliable age gap dating website

10. RichMeetBeautiful: Has lots of active members

11. EliteSingles: Where significant age gaps don’t matter

1. Seeking — Best Overall Age Gap Dating Site in 2022

What We Like:

No fake profiles

Great for older women and men

Women can join for free

Lets you view the age of other users

Streamlined site interface

What we didn’t like:

Expensive paid membership tier

Needs more free features

Notable features:

Women can use it 100% free

Premium members can choose between two tiers

Great security settings

Seeking is without a doubt today’s most popular age gap dating website, given that its primary purpose is to provide older men or women with a place to grab themselves a pretty young thing to shower with affection.

As far as the dating world is concerned, Seeking guarantees its members a near-100% matching rate, as evidenced by the success stories that both older men and women have found using this top age gap dating platform.

There are numerous reasons why this is so.

For one, the site’s members are all legit; you won’t find any fake profiles or scammers here. Then, there’s the uber-streamlined site design and interface that allows you to easily look for younger men or women to date.

Oh, and younger members can use this top age gap dating site for free, too, which is why it has an amazing male to female user ratio.

Suffice it to say that a significant age gap doesn’t matter on Seeking as long as you have the right resources to “gift” your date!

2. AgeMatch — Best Age Gap Relationships Online Right Now

What we like:

Amazing search filters

Tons of active users

Large community for age gap relationships

Nice male to female user ratio

What we didn’t like:

No video chat function

Dated site design

Notable features:

Let’s Meet feature instantly provides connections

Allows users to communicate via blog posts

Premium members can turn “invisible”

AgeMatch is one of the finest age gap dating sites around right now when it comes to providing their members with an amazing male to female user ratio.

To give you an idea, approximately 60% of the users here are older men, while the remaining 40% is populated by younger women.

AM is specially designed for age gap relationships, as it takes into account your preferred age difference in a partner.

That means you have the option of choosing whether you want a date with TONS of life experience or someone younger.

There are a lot of active users here, too, which means your online dating escapades won’t be hindered by dead air.

Plus, unlike other age gap relationship sites out there, AM’s limited free trial actually provides you with enough features to find a partner. Free members can legitimately join and reply to forum posts and reply to other members’ messages.

Sweet!

3. AdultFriendFinder — Best for Casual Age Gap Relationships

What we like:

Has a more accepting dating community

Humongous user community

Free registration

Packed with features

What we didn’t like:

Not exclusively made for age gap dating

Notable features:

They have a bevy of groups focused on various interests

Online magazine feature provides helpful age gap relationship guides

A bona fide adult entertainment resource

As far as online dating platforms in general go, there’s no other site that can beat AdultFriendFinder when it comes to their user base’s size and the variety of features they provide.

There are literally 40+ million users on AFF, with each of them belonging to a certain sexual interest or kink. That said, you won’t find it hard to meet men and women here who are into age gap relationships.

And actually communicating with them is a cinch!

This top age gap dating website provides you with numerous ways to communicate with older women or younger men, whether by sliding into their DMs or sharing life experiences via their online groups.

Lastly, you’ll find that additional AFF-sponsored content like their online magazine, member live cams, and adult movie section are more than enough to keep you coming back to this top age gap dating site!

4. Ashley Madison — Best Discreet Age Gap Dating Site

What we like:

Optimized for extramarital and polygamous affairs

Age difference is a non-factor

Unique Credit-based premium feature offers

What we didn’t like:

Has had a history of data leak

Notable features:

They have one of the best dating apps around

No monthly membership fees for premium features

Relationship status is a non-factor here

Ashley Madison might not seem like your good old-fashioned age gap dating website, but this online hookup powerhouse is a total godsend both for older men looking for hot young women or older women looking for younger men.

Suffice it to say that age gaps don’t matter here, nor does your age. That’s because Ashley Madison’s main goal is to help you hook up with other men and women regardless if you’re already in a committed relationship.

As such, it’s one of the best sites for casual age gap relationships.

The fact that it uses a credit-based system to help you access their premium features– like messaging and profile viewing– is amazing as well.

It’s a pay-what-you-need structure that beats out monthly memberships by a mile!

5. Sugar Daddie — Best for Finding Younger Women

What we like:

Perfect for younger singles

Free members get decent features

Large and diverse dating community

What we didn’t like:

Premium membership needed for messaging

Notable features:

Post highly detailed member profiles

Efficient direct messaging feature

Amazing search filters

Sugar Daddie is exactly as advertised: it’s a place that’s specifically made for older men to have age gap relationships with younger women.

Age difference doesn’t matter here, as the main currency on this top age gap dating platform is simply whether you and your potential match meet each other’s requirements (such as looks, funds, and hobbies).

One of the main draws of SD is that it lets both younger women and mature men get connected quickly with the help of their super detailed and efficient search filters.

After which, all that’s left for you to do is slide into their DMs or submit letters to them via their in-site mail function!

6. MillionaireMatch — Top Age Gap Dating Platform for Rich People

What we like:

Great verification badges available

Has amazing customer service team

Respectively large community

What we didn’t like:

There are fake members here

Some users don’t have detailed profiles

Notable features:

Helpful First Date Idea section

Lets you upload photo content

Whereas other platforms in the age gap dating game almost always fall into the luxury dating category, MillionaireMatch is quite the exception.

This is one of the best dating sites if you’re looking for a long-term age gap relationship that’s not just mutually beneficial but provides you with sincere intimacy with a legitimate partner.

Granted, there are some fake members that can be found on MM, but they can easily be spotted when you notice that they don’t have the site’s trademark “Millionaire Badge” — this advertises that you’re the real deal to other users.

With a prompt and helpful customer support team and a large community, finding real age gap relationships on MM is easy.

With the help of their First Date Idea section that allows you to answer potential dates and take a gander at other members’ goods with their uploaded photos — finding older women or younger men on this site is an absolute joy!

7. eHarmony — Best for Serious Age Gap Dates

What we like:

Has great male to female member balance

Efficient pairing algorithm

Aimed at serious age gap dating

What we didn’t like:

Not optimized for casual relationships

Account creation takes a while

Notable features:

Detailed profile sections for users



In a world where most dating websites focus on casual flings and one-night trysts, eHarmony stands as a beacon for hopeful romantics to find true love.

Whether it’s younger men looking for older women or vice-versa, this top dating platform can deliver results.

That’s all thanks to their highly efficient pairing algorithm, which is primarily done through their exhaustive compatibility quiz that allows you to discover the most perfect potential partners.

Even better, you can precisely narrow down your age preferences on eHarmony.

So, if you’re a younger woman looking for older men, finding the right one is as easy and quick as clicking on your mouse.

Lastly, the detailed profiles of each member here are an absolute godsend. It’s basically a complete dossier that will let you find nearly everything about your prospective match — from their height to whether they like to support local journalism!

8. What’s Your Price — Plenty of Active Members

What we like:

Perfect for dating younger women

Fun site concept overall

Lots of active single women

What we didn’t like:

Interface not too user-friendly

Notable features:

Lets you bid on women you can date

Women can post their own prices and preferences

Accounts are verified

What’s Your Price puts a refreshing twist on the whole idea of age gap relationships by providing users with lots of control over what they can get out of dating and connecting with other WYP members.

Unlike other dating sites that just provide you with suggested matches, WYP uses a unique bidding system where anyone can basically bid or purchase some quality time with the site’s “Beautiful Members.”

And if you’re worried about being scammed here, don’t be: WYP makes sure that you’re only dating legitimate men and women here, regardless of your age gap!

9. SugarDaddyMeet — Most Reputable Age Gap Dating Site

What we like:

Features 100% legit user profiles

Has lots of young women available

Facebook sign-in is an option

What we didn’t like:

Doesn’t cater to older women

No video chat option

Notable features:

Filter women by location

Lets you post private photos (viewed with permission)

Has an efficient chat room feature

SugarDaddyMeet is another age gap hookup platform that you can use if you’re an older gentleman looking for some dating action with younger women.

And although this site doesn’t cater to older women looking for younger men, it’s an absolute banger when helping more mature guys find pretty young women.

First off, it’s super quick and easy to join SDM since this dating platform allows you to create an account using your Facebook account.

Once inside, you can easily meet and connect with other women out there using SDM’s amazing location filters.

To make the platform even more appealing, privacy is championed here as well: you can post private photos that can only be accessed when other users ask for your permission!

10. RichMeetBeautiful — Great Age Gap Relationships Online

What we like:

You can send gifts to other users

Lets you see who viewed your profile

What we didn’t like:

Doesn’t cater to younger men

Notable features:

Premium memberships available via monthly subscription

In-depth profiles

RichMeetBeautiful is another great entry into the world of age gap hookups. And even though it, unfortunately, falls victim to the usual trap of not catering to older women looking for younger men, it’s a nifty platform regardless!

The main draw of RBM is how it allows you to keep track of prospective men or women you’re looking to go out on a date with.

Not only are you allowed to check out other profiles on this site, but you even have the immensely useful features that allow you to see who’s viewed you!

Plus, you can even buy your chosen partners virtual gifts through RMB’s in-site store, which adds to that intimate feel to the whole online hookup scene!

11. Elite Singles — Best for Finding Successful Partners

What we like:

Has wide availability

Features 100% legit profiles

Members made up of educated people

What we didn’t like:

Slightly outdated interface

Notable features:

“Have You Met” game provides quickfire profile suggestions

The site regularly hosts speed dating events in real-life

Efficient customer support team

Elite Singles is where you go if you’re looking for older women, pretty young men, and everyone in between for a serious date that knows no age limits.

First and foremost, each and every member on ES is verified, so you won’t find any fake profiles here. Even better is the fact that nearly all ES users have at least a high school degree — which means you won’t find any yokels and hillbillies on this platform.

As far as its features go, it provides results while maintaining the entertainment factor with it. There’s a “Have You Met” game section where you’re given quickfire suggestions that you can turn down or accept a la Tinder.

And the best part?

ES holds honest-to-goodness real-life speed dating events where you can find your perfect date in person!

Our Benchmarks — How We Chose the Top Age Gap Dating Websites in 2022

We didn’t just put any hookup and casual dating websites on our list. Our stringent standards made sure that you’re only going to find the best platforms from our top picks.

That said, here are the criteria we used to determine the top age gap relationship sites right now!

Community Size

The larger the user base, the more options you have. That’s exactly why we made sure to include only the most populated and active platforms in our top picks!

User Quality

As they say, “size isn’t everything.” We only included age gap hookup platforms that possess legitimate profiles and quality members. As such, there’s very little chance that you’ll be meeting trolls and fakers on these sites.

Standout Site Features

The finest age gap dating websites out there provide you with useful features that are both fun to use and help you find the perfect partner to go out with. So, this criterion was right at the forefront when we selected our top picks!

Best Age Gap Dating Websites in 2022: FAQs

What is the top age gap dating website right now?

Each and every one of our top picks is an absolute haven for people looking to date outside their age group.

However, we’d be lying if we told you that we didn’t have any favorites. As such, here are the best of the best in our opinion:

First, there’s Seeking, which is the absolute top dog in the world of age gap dates. From 100% free accounts that they provide to younger women to how they strictly allow only legitimate users on their platform — few other sites can match this one.

Then, there’s AgeMatch, which is an amazing hookup platform that specifically caters to flexible age gaps when dating other people. With a great male-to-female user ratio and top-notch search filters, this is truly an amazingly customizable site.

Finally, AdultFriendFinder is hands-down one of the most diverse and largest online dating platforms around. So much so that you can find all types of dating preferences here, from age gap dates to casual hookups!

How can I be successful on online dating sites?

We know, we know. Online dating can be quite a challenge.

In between poor matches and the dreaded introduction phase to any relationship, finding the right partner gets difficult!

Don’t worry, though: we’re here to help. Feel free to check out the guidelines that we’ve provided you below:

Complete YOUR profile. The more information you provide other users, the more vivid the picture they have of you. This will then help them (and you) get a much clearer idea of whether you guys are a great match.

The more information you provide other users, the more vivid the picture they have of you. This will then help them (and you) get a much clearer idea of whether you guys are a great match. Location is important. It doesn’t matter if you’ve found the perfect person to date on one of our age gap dating apps or websites if they live somewhere that you can’t actually meet. So, make sure to take advantage of location-based filters whenever you’re looking for someone to date from one of these platforms.

It doesn’t matter if you’ve found the perfect person to date on one of our age gap dating apps or websites if they live somewhere that you can’t actually meet. So, make sure to take advantage of location-based filters whenever you’re looking for someone to date from one of these platforms. Be nice. Nobody likes an abrasive or pompous individual, especially on sites dedicated to helping people find romantic partners. So, remember to stay polite and cordial when interacting with other users. Besides, “you catch more bees with honey” and all that!

Nobody likes an abrasive or pompous individual, especially on sites dedicated to helping people find romantic partners. So, remember to stay polite and cordial when interacting with other users. Besides, “you catch more bees with honey” and all that! What’s the best dating site for serious relationships?

Sites like Seeking, AgeMatch, and eHarmony are great age gap date sites made for people looking for serious, long-term relationships with anyone who wants to get into the game. This includes older women looking for younger men or older guys looking for pretty young things!

On the other hand, we highly recommend that you check out AdultFriendFinder if more casual flings and trysts are more up your alley.

For even more alternatives, you could also check out some of the top senior dating sites.

How do I stay safe on dating websites and apps?

Although every site that we’ve included in our top picks can be trusted to keep your data and information safe, it’s all up to you when it comes to maintaining your own safety when dealing with other users on these platforms.

They’re basically strangers that you just met online, after all. Keep these guidelines in mind when on these sites:

Never provide your personal information to people you just met. Your real name, home, work address, or even the state you live in should remain confidential until you’ve built trust with who you’re talking to.

The only instance you should provide your financial info is when the sites ask for it. But, of course, this only should happen when you’re purchasing something, such as premium memberships or features.

When meeting for the first time, opt for a mutually agreed public place. Not to be an alarmist, but there are a lot of weirdos out there, so it’s best to make sure that you’re dealing with someone legit before you choose a more intimate setting for a date!

Best Age Gap Dating Sites - The Takeaway

From Seeking to AgeMatch to AdultFriendFinder, we’ve provided you with a master list of the best places where you can find dates online regardless of your age.

Whether you’re looking for something more serious or you’re just in it for the thrill of a casual relationship, these platforms are the top performers in 2022, bar none!

Stay safe and have fun!