“Batonless Beethoven” and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra
Here are some events that stand out in this week’s calendar of Classical music events in Northeast Ohio.
- CityMusic Orchestra presents “Batonless Beethoven,” featuring the outstanding violinist Tessa Lark, but no conductor — Lark and new concertmaster Laura Hamilton will share artistic leadership. The program includes Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst, Antonin Dvořák’s Romance for Violin in f, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Romance for Violin No. 2 in F, and Symphony No. 1. You can catch performances at 7:30 pm on Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 at The Temple — Tifereth Israel, Friday at St. Noel Church, Saturday at Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus, and Sunday at 3:00 at Lakewood Congregational Church. All performances are free.
- The Cleveland Orchestra’s weekend concerts at Severance Music Center welcome guest conductor Edward Gardner and pianist Kirill Gerstein. The program: George Benjamin’s Ringed by a Flat Horizon, Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto, and Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7. Performances are on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 pm, and Saturday at 8. Tickets are available online.
- This week, Timothy Beyer’s No Exit will host the French new music group Ensemble Court-Circuit, Jean Deroyer, music director. Click here to meet the musicians
. The playlist includes music by Sky Macklay, Anthony Cheung, David Felder, David Hudry, Violeta Cruz, and Philippe Leroux. Catch them on Friday at 7:30 pm in Ludwig Recital Hall at Kent State University, and on Saturday at 8 at SPACES. Both are free.
- And on Sunday at 5:00 pm, pianist Jenny Lin, in partnership with No Exit and the Kent State Keyboard Series, will play an all-Philip Glass program in KSU’s Ludwig Recital Hall. Tickets are $10 and students get in free.
- On Thursday at 7:30 pm, the Lorain County Community College Signature Series presents two members of Les Délices — Baroque oboist Debra Nagy and harpsichordist Mark Edwards. The program; J.S. Bach’s Sonata in g, BWV 1030b, François Couperin’s 6eme Ordr (arr. Nagy) & 1er Concert in G, & J.S. Bach’s Concerto in c, BWV 1060. Hear them in the Cirigliano Studio Theater at LCCC in Elyria.or catch a repeat of the program on Sunday at 3:00 pm at First Lutheran Church in Lorain. Both are free.
- Also on Sunday, Arts Renaissance Tremont plays host to The Cavani String Quartet, who join forces with the Cleveland Orchestra musicians of the Amici Quartet for octets by Mendelssohn and Shostakovich at St. Wendelin Church in Tremont. The concert is at 7:00 pm and it’s free.
- On Tuesday, November 1 at 7:30 pm – Thomas Ospital (titulaire du grand-orgue de l’église St-Eustache,
Paris) will play Dietrich Buxtehude’s Praeludium in d, J.S. Bach’s Trio Sonata No. 1 in E-flat, César Franck’s Choral No. 2 in b, Maurice Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite (transcribed for organ by Ospital), and Maurice Duruflé’s Toccata from Suite Opus 5 using both the 1977 Flentrop and the recently installed E.M. Skinner/Mueller organs in the Cathedral. The program will close with Ospital’s own improvisations. There’s no admission charge for the event, which is Jointly sponsored by the Cleveland Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and Music & Art at Trinity Cathedral. A freewill offering will be collected.
More events can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page.