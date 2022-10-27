Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

“Batonless Beethoven” and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Including a visit from French new music group Ensemble Court-Circuit

By on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 at 8:14 am

“Batonless Beethoven” and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week
Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra

Here are some events that stand out in this week’s calendar of Classical music events in Northeast Ohio.

- CityMusic Orchestra presents “Batonless Beethoven,” featuring the outstanding violinist Tessa Lark, but no conductor — Lark and new concertmaster Laura Hamilton will share artistic leadership. The program includes Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst, Antonin Dvořák’s Romance for Violin in f, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Romance for Violin No. 2 in F, and Symphony No. 1. You can catch performances at 7:30 pm on Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 at The Temple — Tifereth Israel, Friday at St. Noel Church, Saturday at Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus, and Sunday at 3:00 at Lakewood Congregational Church. All performances are free.

- The Cleveland Orchestra’s weekend concerts at Severance Music Center welcome guest conductor Edward Gardner and pianist Kirill Gerstein. The program: George Benjamin’s Ringed by a Flat Horizon, Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto, and Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7. Performances are on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 pm, and Saturday at 8. Tickets are available online.

- This week, Timothy Beyer’s No Exit will host the French new music group Ensemble Court-Circuit, Jean Deroyer, music director. Click here to meet the musicians. The playlist includes music by Sky Macklay, Anthony Cheung, David Felder, David Hudry, Violeta Cruz, and Philippe Leroux. Catch them on Friday at 7:30 pm in Ludwig Recital Hall at Kent State University, and on Saturday at 8 at SPACES. Both are free.

- And on Sunday at 5:00 pm, pianist Jenny Lin, in partnership with No Exit and the Kent State Keyboard Series, will play an all-Philip Glass program in KSU’s Ludwig Recital Hall. Tickets are $10 and students get in free.

- On Thursday at 7:30 pm, the Lorain County Community College Signature Series presents two members of Les Délices — Baroque oboist Debra Nagy and harpsichordist Mark Edwards. The program; J.S. Bach’s Sonata in g, BWV 1030b, François Couperin’s 6eme Ordr (arr. Nagy) & 1er Concert in G, & J.S. Bach’s Concerto in c, BWV 1060. Hear them in the Cirigliano Studio Theater at LCCC in Elyria.or catch a repeat of the program on Sunday at 3:00 pm at First Lutheran Church in Lorain. Both are free.

- Also on Sunday, Arts Renaissance Tremont plays host to The Cavani String Quartet, who join forces with the Cleveland Orchestra musicians of the Amici Quartet for octets by Mendelssohn and Shostakovich at St. Wendelin Church in Tremont. The concert is at 7:00 pm and it’s free.

- On Tuesday, November 1 at 7:30 pm – Thomas Ospital (titulaire du grand-orgue de l’église St-Eustache, Paris) will play Dietrich Buxtehude’s Praeludium in d, J.S. Bach’s Trio Sonata No. 1 in E-flat, César Franck’s Choral No. 2 in b, Maurice Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite (transcribed for organ by Ospital), and Maurice Duruflé’s Toccata from Suite Opus 5 using both the 1977 Flentrop and the recently installed E.M. Skinner/Mueller organs in the Cathedral. The program will close with Ospital’s own improvisations. There’s no admission charge for the event, which is Jointly sponsored by the Cleveland Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and Music & Art at Trinity Cathedral. A freewill offering will be collected.

More events can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Mall Guy We&#146;ve all wanted to wear a digital belt that scrolls through ridiculous messages. Photo via Scene Archives

19 Cleveland-Centric Halloween Costumes to Dazzle Your Friends With This Year
Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve/ Tinkers Creek Loop Trail (35 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland)

Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Pioneer Waterland’s Fall Fear Nightmare 10661 Kile Rd., Chardon Ever wanted to do zombie paintball? Well you can at Pioneer Waterland in Chardon this year. Come face to face with the undead this fall season.

Terrifying Cleveland-Area Haunted Houses and Ghostly Experiences to Freak You Out This Fall

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Mall Guy We&#146;ve all wanted to wear a digital belt that scrolls through ridiculous messages. Photo via Scene Archives

19 Cleveland-Centric Halloween Costumes to Dazzle Your Friends With This Year
Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve/ Tinkers Creek Loop Trail (35 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland)

Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Pioneer Waterland’s Fall Fear Nightmare 10661 Kile Rd., Chardon Ever wanted to do zombie paintball? Well you can at Pioneer Waterland in Chardon this year. Come face to face with the undead this fall season.

Terrifying Cleveland-Area Haunted Houses and Ghostly Experiences to Freak You Out This Fall

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Mall Guy We&#146;ve all wanted to wear a digital belt that scrolls through ridiculous messages. Photo via Scene Archives

19 Cleveland-Centric Halloween Costumes to Dazzle Your Friends With This Year
Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve/ Tinkers Creek Loop Trail (35 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland)

Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Pioneer Waterland’s Fall Fear Nightmare 10661 Kile Rd., Chardon Ever wanted to do zombie paintball? Well you can at Pioneer Waterland in Chardon this year. Come face to face with the undead this fall season.

Terrifying Cleveland-Area Haunted Houses and Ghostly Experiences to Freak You Out This Fall

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 27-30)

By Jeff Niesel

Lucero.

A Romp Through the Excess of the 1980s in 'American Psycho,' Now at Blank Canvas Theatre, Falls Off in the Second Act

By Christine Howey

A Romp Through the Excess of the 1980s in 'American Psycho,' Now at Blank Canvas Theatre, Falls Off in the Second Act

Savage Love: Can Someone Be Homosexual and Asexual?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Can Someone Be Homosexual and Asexual?

Remembering Kevin Kelly, Remarkable Cleveland Actor and Director, Dead at the Age of 65

By Christine Howey

Remembering Kevin Kelly, Remarkable Cleveland Actor and Director, Dead at the Age of 65

Also in Arts & Culture

Savage Love: Can Someone Be Homosexual and Asexual?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Can Someone Be Homosexual and Asexual?

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 27-30)

By Jeff Niesel

Lucero.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 20-23)

By Jeff Niesel

Great Lakes Christmas Ale arrives.

Savage Love: Help! My Orgasms Are Physically Debilitating

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Help! My Orgasms Are Physically Debilitating
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us