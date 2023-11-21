Cleveland's Classical Music Scene Raises the Curtain on the Holiday Season

Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra

The classical music calendar calms down for Thanksgiving weekend, with only a handful of events to suggest, two of which raise the curtain on the month long holiday season to come.- The Cleveland Orchestra welcomes guest conductor Pietari Inkinen and violinist Augustin Hadelich for Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto & Antonîn Dvořák’s Othello Overture and Symphony No. 8 on Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 8, and Sunday at 3 at Severance Music Center.- Then on Sunday at 2, Carl Topilow & the Cleveland Pops Orchestra & Chorus will kick off the holidays at the Connor Palace Theatre in Playhouse Square Center with seasonal faves, a sing-along, & dancing Santas, plus adoptable puppies and kittens from area shelters.- Further afield, the Youngstown edition of TubaChristmas takes place on Sunday at 3:30 in the Grand Ballroom of Stambaugh Auditorium.- And back home in University Circle on Sunday at 4, organist Jonathan W. Moyer will present “Prelude & Fugue — five masterworks by J.S. Bach,” with commentary by Rabbi Roger C. Klein, at the Church of the Covenant.