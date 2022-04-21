Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Cleveland's Longhouse Gallery Hosts ‘The Prototype Lab' This Saturday Featuring Art, Music and More

By on Thu, Apr 21, 2022 at 10:38 am

click to enlarge "Limit Breaker" Digital Painting - BY ANGEL BAZAN
By Angel Bazan
"Limit Breaker" Digital Painting


Hosted at The Longhouse Gallery (11917 Buckeye Rd.) and curated by designer Angel Bazan, 'The Prototype Lab' exhibition featuring eight Cleveland artists working in a variety of mediums will be on display this Saturday, April 23, from 6 to 11 p.m.

Bazan said that when viewers walk into the gallery they can expect to see traditional paintings as well as digital installations. Cleveland-based brands and vendors will also be on hand for an underground market, DJ B00radley will be spinning tunes, and an interactive gaming experience will be on hand too.

“Before the title — 'The Prototype Lab' — this exhibition was a longtime concept that’s been on the back burner for quite some time,” said Bazan. “The idea developed over time from working with multiple creators in various places. Some general conversations about simply having interest in design and how broad the world of design lead to a snowball effect of ideas. I wanted to create a central space or 'lab' where we can all learn from each other, create new ideas and trade resources, a hub for innovation and pushing each other creatively and learning from each other’s mistakes. After Robert contacted me, everything pretty much fell into place."

Robert is Robert J. Bray, whose parents first purchased the Longhouse property in 1995. Bray chose to reopen it in honor of them.

“The building originally had to be rebuilt from the bones but they purchased it with the intention of bringing light to the Buckeye community. Longhouse deli remained a service to the community until 2008, when the financial crisis hit businesses hard," Bazan said. "Rob has maintained the building since then and has decided to reopen it as a way of honoring his father. His father, who passed in 2018, strongly believed in the Buckeye community and was equally loved by its people. As a creative, Rob’s background is in film and he has recently begun a documentary that brings focus to healthy eating solutions in food deserts. This event is important to The Longhouse’s current mission of serving as a multidisciplinary hub for creatives.”

Bazan, a 26-year-old Cleveland native, is a contemporary artist with a focus in character design and a background in fabrication. His anime-inspired funky renderings and use of bright colors have a graffiti-like quality.

The artists who will be displaying their visual work alongside Bazan include Aaron D. Williams, Nick Pannozzo, Sophie Spellman, Midori Jaz, Christian OD Works, Julian Draper and Davionne Gooden. This exhibition aims to allow creatives from different backgrounds and mediums to coalesce, presenting their art while also sharing some of their processes and thoughts about what goes into creating their work.

“I just feel honored to be able to give this experience to people and hope to continue with The Prototype Lab with new artists and new vibes on a recurring schedule,” said Bazan. 
Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

