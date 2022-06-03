Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

CWRU's Annual, Massive Book Sale is Back This Weekend After a Two-Year Hiatus

By on Fri, Jun 3, 2022 at 9:35 am

click to enlarge COURTESY CWRU
Courtesy CWRU

Cleveland book lovers should be rejoicing and rearranging their schedules this weekend as the annual CWRU Book Sale returns after two years off due to Covid.

The four-day event at the Adelbert Gym will feature tens of thousands of books of every flavor, as well as vinyl, CDs, movies, games, puzzles and ephemera.

Organizers note that selections will be even more abundant than usual, since donations continued to pour in during the last two years, and "there will be something for everyone."

For a little context, the last CWRU Book Sale, in 2019, included more than 80,000 items.

Dates and times for the event:

- Saturday, June 4 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon Preview ($20)
12  - 5:00 p.m. Free admission
- Sunday, June 5 12 - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, June 6 12 - 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 7 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (box sale ($5/box)

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 2-June 5)

By Jeff Niesel

The Air Guitar Regional Championship returns to the Winchester.

'Waitress' at Playhouse Square Offers Its Heart on a Big Ol' Pie Plate

By Christine Howey

'Waitress' at Playhouse Square Offers Its Heart on a Big Ol' Pie Plate

The Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival and the Rest of This Week's Classical Picks

By ClevelandClassical Staff

Drew Henderson performs at the Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival

Savage Love: A Guy I'm Dating Makes Far More Money Than Me. How Do I Avoid Feeling Like a Sugar Baby?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: A Guy I'm Dating Makes Far More Money Than Me. How Do I Avoid Feeling Like a Sugar Baby?

Also in Arts & Culture

The Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival and the Rest of This Week's Classical Picks

By ClevelandClassical Staff

Drew Henderson performs at the Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 2-June 5)

By Jeff Niesel

The Air Guitar Regional Championship returns to the Winchester.

Savage Love: A Guy I'm Dating Makes Far More Money Than Me. How Do I Avoid Feeling Like a Sugar Baby?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: A Guy I'm Dating Makes Far More Money Than Me. How Do I Avoid Feeling Like a Sugar Baby?

The Cleveland Orchestra Does Verdi’s Otello and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Weekend

By ClevelandClassical Staff

The Cleveland Orchestra Does Verdi’s Otello and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Weekend
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us