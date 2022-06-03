CWRU's Annual, Massive Book Sale is Back This Weekend After a Two-Year Hiatus

Cleveland book lovers should be rejoicing and rearranging their schedules this weekend as the annual CWRU Book Sale
returns after two years off due to Covid.
The four-day event at the Adelbert Gym will feature tens of thousands of books of every flavor, as well as vinyl, CDs, movies, games, puzzles and ephemera.
Organizers note that selections will be even more abundant than usual, since donations continued to pour in during the last two years, and "there will be something for everyone."
For a little context, the last CWRU Book Sale, in 2019, included more than 80,000 items.
Dates and times for the event:
- Saturday, June 4 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon Preview ($20)
12 - 5:00 p.m. Free admission
- Sunday, June 5 12 - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, June 6 12 - 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 7 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (box sale ($5/box)