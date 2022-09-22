Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Les Délices Kicks Off Their Season Plus the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

A jam-packed schedule awaits

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 8:07 am

Les Delices

Here’s this week's packed list of Classical music concerts and events in Northeast Ohio.

- On Thursday at 7:30 pm the Silver Hall Concert Series presents the Singers’ Club of Cleveland in The Kensington Songbook, a program of Club favorites that convey the ensemble’s convivial spirit, these songs have been known to spontaneously erupt anytime they gather — including at Kensington Pub to unwind after rehearsals. Maltz Performing Arts Center, 1855 Ansel Rd, Cleveland. Free, but tickets required.

- On Friday at 7:30 pm Damijan Močnik leads the Megaron Chamber Choir (St. Stanislav´s Institution, Slovenia), in unaccompanied choral works by Gallus, Sarti, Rheinberger, Tchaikovsky, Arnesen, Močnik, and Slovenian romantic composers at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, E. 9 & Superior, Cleveland. Freewill offering.

- On Saturday at 4:00 & 7:30 pm, Les Délices kicks off both the weekend and their new season with The Highland Lassie — a program that evokes the wild and rugged beauty of Scotland’s heathered hills. Soprano Elena Mullins sings tales of love and loss including Barbara Allen and Robbie Burns’ famous A red, red rose" along with more Scots songs and reels from 17th & 18th century sources. Dunham Tavern, 6709 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Tickets available online.

- At 7:30 pm on Saturday, the Akron Symphony Orchestra presents American Fanfare, featuring Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, and music by Florence Price, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate’s Moccasin Game, William Grant Still’s Symphony No. 2 “Song of a New Race,” George Walker’s Trombone Concerto & George Gershwin’s An American in Paris. E.J. Thomas Hall, University of Akron, 198 Hill St. Tickets available online.

- Saturday continues at 7:30 pm with a CIM Celebration Concert by the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra led by Carlos Kolmar that features Haydn’s Symphony No. 92 in G, Julián Fueyo’s The Eleventh Heaven, Jessie Montgomery’s Records from a Vanishing City & Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2. Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center. Free, but tickets required.

- On Sunday at 2:30 pm the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra performs Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, Mikhail Glinka’s Ruslan and Lyudmila: Overture, Puccini’s I crisantemi (The Chrysanthemums) & Stravinsky’s The Firebird. Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown. Purchase tickets here.

- At the same hour, the UA Kulas Recital Series presents The Oberlin Trio, Haewon Song, piano, David Bowlin, violin & Dmitry Kouzov, cello, in d Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 2 in c, Pärt’s Mozart-Adagio for Piano Trio, and Ravel’s Piano Trio in A Minor. Guzzetta Recital Hall, University of Akron. $12 general admission, all free with ID.

- Closing out Sunday’s events, at 7:00 pm NEOSonicFall with the Cleveland Chamber Symphony. The Young & Emerging Composers Concert includes works by Genevieve Kramer (BW), Aaron Chung (BGSU), Kristian Schembri (CIM ), Jimmie Parker (Cleveland State University), Tylor Davis (Kent State University) & Curtis Lacey (University of Akron). Gamble Auditorium, Baldwin Wallace Conservatory. Free. Click here for live stream.

- Turning the page into a new week, on Monday at 7:30 pm, the Rocky River Chamber Music Society presents the Balourdet String Quartet from Boston in Debussy’s Quartet in g, Nina C. Young’s Memento Mori & Brahms’ Quartet No. 2 at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, 20401 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River. Free. Click here for live stream.

- Also on Monday at 7:30 pm the LCCC Signature Series hosts pianist Steven Beck, who will play all five of George Walker’s Piano Sonatas. Cirigliano Studio Theatre, Lorain County Community College. Free.

More events can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page.

