The CAN Triennial Art Exhibition is No More

Cleveland will not just lose one of its art triennials, it will lose both.
The Collective Arts Network has announced that the CAN Triennial, which launched in 2018 after community interest for a regionally representative and grassroots-focused answer to the FRONT International Cleveland Triennial, won't go on as planned for 2025 or after.
In a piece in CAN Journal, the quarterly magazine from the same nonprofit arts organization, the group cited similar financial pressures that caused FRONT to cease operations and a decision to refocus on arts journalism and communication in the city.
"[It] was made in light of an assessment of the organization’s capacity, core strengths and mission, and in a funding environment significantly changed since the first CAN Triennial in 2018," CAN executive director and editor Michael Gill wrote.
The first CAN Triennial in 2018 was hosted by 78th Street Studios and presented works of 90 artists, including 16 commissioned, site-specific installations. It drew more than 7,000 visitors.
Covid forced the delay of the next iteration, which finally arrived in 2022 with an expanded footprint across the city, including a roster of participating galleries and outdoor venues featuring local artists and activities.
“Losing two major art events may seem like a painful blow to our community, but I hope artists, creatives, supporters and especially funders will use this as an opportunity to seek out new and innovative ways to promote the visual arts in Cleveland – especially the work of the dozens and dozens of incredible artists right here in northeast Ohio,” CAN board president John Farina said.
FRONT founder Fred Bidwell, in a statement announcing the end of operations, said: "Public and private funding priorities have changed to focus on the critical needs of communities. Our priority is to ensure that we do not risk the investment our funders and supporters have made, or disappoint artists and audiences with an exhibition that is less that their expectations."
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed