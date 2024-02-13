The CAN Triennial Art Exhibition is No More

The group cited the current funding landscape, among other reasons

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 11:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The CAN Triennial Art Exhibition is No More
Courtesy CAN

Cleveland will not just lose one of its art triennials, it will lose both.

The Collective Arts Network has announced that the CAN Triennial, which launched in 2018 after community interest for a regionally representative and grassroots-focused answer to the FRONT International Cleveland Triennial, won't go on as planned for 2025 or after.

In a piece in CAN Journal, the quarterly magazine from the same nonprofit arts organization, the group cited similar financial pressures that caused FRONT to cease operations and a decision to refocus on arts journalism and communication in the city.

"[It] was made in light of an assessment of the organization’s capacity, core strengths and mission, and in a funding environment significantly changed since the first CAN Triennial in 2018," CAN executive director and editor Michael Gill wrote.

The first CAN Triennial in 2018 was hosted by 78th Street Studios and presented works of 90 artists, including 16 commissioned, site-specific installations. It drew more than 7,000 visitors.

Covid forced the delay of the next iteration, which finally arrived in 2022 with an expanded footprint across the city, including a roster of participating galleries and outdoor venues featuring local artists and activities.

“Losing two major art events may seem like a painful blow to our community, but I hope artists, creatives, supporters and especially funders will use this as an opportunity to seek out new and innovative ways to promote the visual arts in Cleveland – especially the work of the dozens and dozens of incredible artists right here in northeast Ohio,” CAN board president John Farina said.

Related
A FRONT exhibit in 2018. The organization decided to fold its triennial last week.

FRONT International Cleveland Triennial Abruptly Cancels 2025 Show, Will Shut Down Operations: Citing changing funding priorites and below-average money raised for the next iteration, FRONT will end


FRONT founder Fred Bidwell, in a statement announcing the end of operations, said: "Public and private funding priorities have changed to focus on the critical needs of communities. Our priority is to ensure that we do not risk the investment our funders and supporters have made, or disappoint artists and audiences with an exhibition that is less that their expectations."

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 8-11)

By Jeff Niesel

Christian McBride.

'Mother Courage and Her Children' at Ensemble Theatre is a Gritty Portrayal of the Grisly Business of War

By Christine Howey

'Mother Courage and Her Children' at Ensemble Theatre is a Gritty Portrayal of the Grisly Business of War

Fiery Passion and Purpose on Full Display in 'At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen' at Dobama

By Christine Howey

Fiery Passion and Purpose on Full Display in 'At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen' at Dobama

Black History Month Concerts and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

See: Thursday

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 8-11)

By Jeff Niesel

Christian McBride.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 1-4)

By Jeff Niesel

Comedian Ms. Pat performs at the Ohio Theatre on Friday.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 25-28)

By Jeff Niesel

The Crocker Park Ice Festival takes place this weekend at Crocker Park.

February's MIX at Cleveland Museum of Art is All-Out Barbie

By Scene Staff

February's MIX at Cleveland Museum of Art is All-Out Barbie
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us