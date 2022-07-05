Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

The CAN Triennial Art Exhibition Opens This Friday With More Artists and Venues

Two months of free exhibitions and performances are on tap

By on Tue, Jul 5, 2022 at 1:39 pm

CAN
CAN

The Collective Arts Network's CAN Triennial is back this week after a lengthy hiatus due to the pandemic with more partnerships, venues and artists across a two-month run. It all kicks off with an opening night celebration at the Morgan Conservatory (1754 E. 47th St.) this Friday.

This year's theme, YOU ARE HERE, aims to offer solace and validation to an art community disjointed, set adrift and left uncertain as Covid put a halt to performances and gallery exhibitions for so long. With a mindset focused on the reunification of the arts community in Cleveland, YOU ARE HERE offers hope.

CAN Triennial presents all-new work from 126 Northeast Ohio artists in 16 venues across six neighborhoods.

“The summer is always great in Cleveland because of the weather, but this year especially because there is so much going on,” said Michael Gill, Executive Director of CAN. “The FRONT Triennial opens the week after CAN Triennial. There is also Borderlight Theatre Festival. So 2022 is a huge summer of art in Cleveland. CAN Triennial exists to highlight Cleveland artists during this time, when the international triennial brings the eyes of the art world to Cleveland. We want to connect artists and resources to advance everyone's cause.”

Find the full schedule at CAN's site.

Opening night music will be provided by DJ Nic Nac, plus soul/fusion House band Abstract Sounds. Food and cocktails will be provided by (Here, There, Everywhere), wine will be flowing, and  the CAN Triennial You Are Here Pale Ale from Noble Beast will be available.

VIP tickets offer early admission from 5:30-7 p.m. Admission after 7 is free and open to the public.  There will be a cash bar and a special performance by interdisciplinary artist Ben Oblivion at 8 p.m.

At the opening, Christa Freehands will have her fashion stylings on display on models; garments will be displayed on manikins following opening night.

All exhibitions are free and open to the public all summer. 

