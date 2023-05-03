The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

The Cleveland Orchestra Does Samuel Barber’s Concerto and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Plus No Exit's end-of-season show of new music

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 10:37 am

click to enlarge The Cleveland Orchestra Does Samuel Barber’s Concerto and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
Courtesy the Cleveland Orchestra
Here’s an amazing array of classical music performances to choose from this week.

MAY 3 -WEDNESDAY
Trinity Cathedral’s free Bach Fest continues both in-person and online at noon, when Julie Andrijeski will play the G Major Violin Sonata and organist Todd Wilson will follow with the E-flat Trio Sonata (webcast available).

And at 7:30, Severance Music Center hosts pianist Maria João Pires in Reinberger Chamber Hall (Schubert & Debussy).

MAY 4 – THURSDAY

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein joins Franz Welser-Möst and The Cleveland Orchestra in Samuel Barber’s Concerto (repeated on Saturday at 8).

MAY 5 – FRIDAY

7:00 pm –Trobár Medieval presents The Mary Rose, music from the age of Henry VIII at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights, repeated on Saturday at 7:00 pm at The Hermit Club at Hofbräuhaus Cleveland.

7:30 pm – BlueWater Chamber Orchestra plays “Celtic Charisma,” featuring cellist Linda Atherton, Daniel Meyer, conducting, at Rocky River Presbyterian Church, repeated on Saturday at 7:30 at Plymouth Church, Shaker Hts.

8:00 pm – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra: Daniel Reith, conducting, featuring violinist Marina Ziegler in the Sibelius Violin Concerto at Severance Music Center

MAY 6 – SATURDAY

8:00 pm – No Exit, in an end of the season concert,  will highlight some of the most beguiling new music from the ensemble’s 2022-2023 season at Valley Arts Center in Chagrin Falls.

MAY 7 – SUNDAY

3:30 pm – Heights Chamber Orchestra: Frank Wiley guest conducts the orchestra in Holst’s A Fugal Concerto with Marlene Saul Englander, flute & Susan Blackwell, oboe at St Paul’s Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights.

4:00 pm – Arts Renaissance Tremont presents Jinjoo Cho, violin, with Hyun Soo, piano, in a Brahms & Tchaikovsky birthday celebration at St. Wendelin Church.

Visit the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page for details including addresses of venues and information about even more concerts in Northeast Ohio.

