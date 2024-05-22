Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls to Close May 26th. Will Reopen as Cafe Lola in Late Summer

click to enlarge Google Maps Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls to close on Sunday, May 26. Cafe Lola by Rick Doody to open in late summer.

This past winter, Rick Doody quietly acquired Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls. The purchase upped the restaurateur's holdings in the village to three, joining JoJo’s Bar and 17 River Grille. Outside of the village, Doody also operates Bar Italia, Cedar Creek Grille and Lindey’s Lake House.From the start, Doody intended to continue operating Bell & Flower until he received the necessary approvals and permits to begin an ambitious renovation project on the property, at which time he would close the six-year-old restaurant. That day is now set for Sunday, May 26th.Doody plans to swap the current industrial vibe for a more classic bistro décor with tin ceilings, wood floors, exposed brick walls and a long bar along one side. Doody also wants to swap the front windows for ones that slide open while adding a door and windows leading to the alley patio.“We want to bring the building back to its historic roots,” Doody told Scene. “It’s a 150-year-old building and we want to make it look like a 150-year-old building again. We believe in Chagrin Falls and believe it’s worth putting money into this.”Following a two- to three-month construction project, Café Lola will open in the same space. Doody describes the restaurant as a classic bistro in the same vein as Pastis and Balthazar in New York City.