Boss ChickNBeer to Open Shop in Cuyahoga Falls This Fall

Boss ChickNBeer, the justly praised chicken and beer restaurant owned by Heather Doeberling and Emily Moes. The pair opened the first shop in Berea back in 2018, added a spot in Bay Village in 2021, and expanded to Seven Hills the year after that.
Next up is Front Street in downtown Cuyahoga Falls. The restaurant will be located in the recently approved DORA district, which allows pedestrians to walk around with alcoholic beverages.
"Cuyahoga Falls is exactly the type of tight-knit community that the Boss Chicks look for when scouting new locations," says Doeberling. "Cuyahoga Falls felt like home from the very beginning and we are over joyed to be working with Testa Companies and their revitalization of the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls area."
Doeberling says that the recent DORA legislation was the icing on the cake given their craft beer selection.
"The approval of the DORA is an exciting adventure that we can’t wait to embark on," she adds. "There are only a couple in our state, and Boss ChicknBeer seems like a perfect fit to spread the word about the best local beer in northern Ohio."
The new restaurant will be open sometime this fall. When it does, it will be the largest location to date, with seating for 48 indoors, a 24-seat patio, and the signature penny-topped bar.
