Great Scott Tavern in Euclid to Close After This Weekend

Great Scott Tavern, which opened in 2015, to close this month.
When it opened in 2015, Great Scott Tavern
( 21801 Lakeshore Blvd., 216-417-3019) went a long way toward shoring up the feeble restaurant scene that existed in Euclid back then. The ambitious two-year construction project, which consisted of converting a former post office into a sprawling restaurant, was the passion project of Janet Scott. Scott, a longtime resident of Euclid, lamented the fact that she used to have to leave her home town to secure a great meal.
Since nearly the start, the restaurant has been under the direction of Bob Edwardsen. Thanks to him and longtime chef Sam Roberts, the restaurant has been enjoying a steady period of success. But suddenly, management announced that the restaurant would be closing after this weekend due to "unforeseen circumstances."
"First, we would like to thank Janet Scott who fulfilled her dream of creating a restaurant in Euclid for area residents to enjoy. It’s her determination to keep that dream alive that has allowed us to serve the surrounding community for 8 years.
We would also like to thank all of our wonderful employees for their continued hard work through difficult circumstances. As most people should know by now, the restaurant business can be unforgiving at times. Their dedication, passion and teamwork to create an atmosphere that guests could enjoy was second to none.
Last but not least we’d like to thank you, our valued customers and patrons for your support throughout the years, we truly appreciate each and every one of you."
Longtime customers are encouraged to swing by this weekend for "one last meal or to raise a toast to help close out the end of an era in Euclid. "
