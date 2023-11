click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Heritage Steak & Whiskey, opening November 24 at Eton Chagrin Boulevard.

- Get through Thanksgiving and you'll have Heritage Steak & Whiskey's opening in Eton to look forward to.- Big, tasty news for eastsiders.- The nation now knows what Northeast Ohioans have long known: Head Hunter is perfect.- Stone Mad is changing hands, but it's best-case scenario.- We stopped by Cleveland Beer Week's 'Culture Yourself' event at Collision Bend Brewery.