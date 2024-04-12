This Week in Cleveland Food News: New Destination Dining in Willoughby, Taco Week and More

click to enlarge Doug Trattner Kobe-beef dog with dollops of briny caviar at Never Say Dive

- A couple of years and a sizable chunk of cash has turned an old mansion in Willoughby into a 10-bed inn with a new restaurant called Julia's 1902. Learn all about what's in store before it opens in a couple weeks.- Scene dining editor Doug Trattner, like everyone who's stepped through the doors of Never Say Dive in Old Brooklyn, had a blast.- Another sign of good weather around the bend? Mount Granita Italian Ice swinging the doors open.- Cozumel, which is taking over the former Mojo spot in Cleveland Heights, is excited about its first near east side location and is eyeing a summer debut.- Heading to see the upstart Cleveland Guardians soon? You should know Choolah Indian is now available at the ballpark (in the same kiosk as Market Garden).- Cleveland Taco Week is almost upon us. Start making your plan now.