This Week in Cleveland Food News: New Destination Dining in Willoughby, Taco Week and More

- A couple of years and a sizable chunk of cash has turned an old mansion in Willoughby into a 10-bed inn with a new restaurant called Julia's 1902. Learn all about what's in store before it opens in a couple weeks.
- Scene dining editor Doug Trattner, like everyone who's stepped through the doors of Never Say Dive in Old Brooklyn, had a blast.
- Another sign of good weather around the bend? Mount Granita Italian Ice swinging the doors open.
- Cozumel, which is taking over the former Mojo spot in Cleveland Heights, is excited about its first near east side location and is eyeing a summer debut.
- Cleveland Taco Week is almost upon us. Start making your plan now.
All the Restaurants Offering Specials During Cleveland Taco Week (April 15-21) and What They're Serving
