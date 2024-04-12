This Week in Cleveland Food News: New Destination Dining in Willoughby, Taco Week and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Apr 12, 2024 at 4:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kobe-beef dog with dollops of briny caviar at Never Say Dive - Doug Trattner
Doug Trattner
Kobe-beef dog with dollops of briny caviar at Never Say Dive

- A couple of years and a sizable chunk of cash has turned an old mansion in Willoughby into a 10-bed inn with a new restaurant called Julia's 1902. Learn all about what's in store before it opens in a couple weeks.

- Scene dining editor Doug Trattner, like everyone who's stepped through the doors of Never Say Dive in Old Brooklyn, had a blast.


- Another sign of good weather around the bend? Mount Granita Italian Ice swinging the doors open.


- Cozumel, which is taking over the former Mojo spot in Cleveland Heights, is excited about its first near east side location and is eyeing a summer debut.

- Heading to see the upstart Cleveland Guardians soon? You should know Choolah Indian is now available at the ballpark (in the same kiosk as Market Garden).


- Cleveland Taco Week is almost upon us. Start making your plan now.

Slideshow

All the Restaurants Offering Specials During Cleveland Taco Week (April 15-21) and What They're Serving

Twisted Taino RestaurantStreet Tacos + Street Corn Salad Combo for $103 Pork Carnitas Street Tacos: Topped with Chopped Cilantro and Onions served with Pico de Gallo, Avocado Habanero, Lime Wedge & Street Corn Salad3 Chicken Street Tacos: Topped with Chopped Cilantro and Onions served with Pico de Gallo, Avocado Habanero, Lime Wedge & Street Corn Salad3 Vegan Fajitas Street Tacos: Topped with Chopped Cilantro and Onions served with Pico de Gallo, Avocado Habanero, Lime Wedge & Street Corn Salad
Academy Tavern3 Tacos for $10.00BEEF TACO: Soft shell taco topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.BUFFALO CHICKEN TACO: Soft shell taco topped with grilled buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.CAJUN SHRIMP TACO: Soft shell taco topped with Cajun shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Blue Habanero3 Tacos for $10.00CHICKEN CHIPOTLE TACO: Grilled chicken, chipotle spices, red cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce.CARNITAS TACO: Slow-cooked pork, onion, cilantro, and tomatillo sauce.POTATO CHORIZO: Chorizo, potato, queso fresco, and house spicy sauce. Crowley’s Dive BarSMASH BURGER TACO- $4.00/ EachSmash Burger Patty, Government Cheese, Pickle, topped with Burger Sauce El Rinconcito Chapin3 TACOS SPECIALChicken: Topped with onions and cilantro side of green salsaSteak: Topped with onion and cilantro side of green salsaCarnitas: Topped with onion and cilantro side of green salsa The 3 taco special is going to include a side of chips and salsa all for $10. Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila2 Tacos & a Chips & Salsa Sampler for $10First, enjoy a sample of our house made salsa and Tajin salted tortilla chips. Then, Choose 2 tacos from any of the following choices:1. Ghost Whisperer-marinated chicken, ghost pepper dust, pineapple salsa, queso fresco.2. Bistecca-flatiron steak, cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, roasted corn, cojito.3. Floridan-blackened grouper, pineapple coconut salsa, queso fresco.4. Mexi-chorizo, pickled red onion, sunny egg, salsa verde, cojito.5. Barbacoa-seasoned beef brisket, roasted tomato, pickled red onion, salsa verde, queso blanco.6. Pollo-marinated chicken, pickled red onion, cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, lime.7. Classy-seasoned beef, pico, queso blanco, shredded lettuce.8. Hula Hula-Hawaiian spice chicken, pineapple salsa, basil crema.9. Ooh La La-caramelized mushroom & onions, cabbage slaw, pico & salsa verde.10. Korean-flatiron steak, GF soy glaze, cabbage slaw, scallion, roasted peanut.11. Bubba-chili picoso shrimp, lemon, cabbage slaw, cilantro crema. La Playa Fresh Seafood2 Tacos + Side of Verde RiceChicharron de Atun: Succulent crispy tuna served in warm flour tortillas with cheese crust, red cabbage, pico de gallo, chili mayo, lime aioli.Tacos La Paz: Dive into the coastal flavors of Baja with our mouth watering fish or shrimp tacos. Topped with fresh ingredients and zesty salsa.
Click to View 34 slides

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

First Look: Julia’s 1902, Opening Thursday, April 25th in Willoughby

By Douglas Trattner

Julia's 1902 to open at Willoughby House in late April.

Review: Equal Parts Local and Destination, Never Say Dive Delivers Joy in Old Brooklyn

By Douglas Trattner

Udon noodles at Never Say Dive

Cozumel Plans Summer Opening in Cleveland Heights

By Douglas Trattner

Cozumel is headed to Cleveland Heights.

Mount Granita Italian Ice Opens for Summer in Little Italy on May 1

By Douglas Trattner

Mount Granita Italian Ice in Little Italy opens for the season on May 1st.

April 10, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us