This Week in Cleveland Food News: The Astro at Tower City, Edgewater Cafe Returns and More

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner The Astro to open at Tower City on April 23rd.

- The ownership group behind the Haunted House restaurant in Cleveland Heights last year took over the former Hard Rock Cafe space at Tower City, which had sat vacant for years. In the coming weeks, they'll open the doors to their new sci-fi concept, The Astro. Here's what to expect.- Rejoice, near west side dive bar lovers: The Edgewater Cafe has reopened under new management and with an interior refresh.- Mabel's BBQ at Eton "temporarily closed" around Thanksgiving of last year. That closure is now permanent, leaving Michael Symon with just one Northeast Ohio restaurant.- Hola Tacos on Larchmere will become a Barrocco.- All praise to Cordelia chef Vinnie Cimino, who is a James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region.- There have been more openings than closings in the first quarter of 2024, but already in a few months Cleveland has lost another handful of restaurants.