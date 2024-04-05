This Week in Cleveland Food News: The Astro at Tower City, Edgewater Cafe Returns and More

- Rejoice, near west side dive bar lovers: The Edgewater Cafe has reopened under new management and with an interior refresh.
- Mabel's BBQ at Eton "temporarily closed" around Thanksgiving of last year. That closure is now permanent, leaving Michael Symon with just one Northeast Ohio restaurant.
- Hola Tacos on Larchmere will become a Barrocco.
- All praise to Cordelia chef Vinnie Cimino, who is a James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region.
- There have been more openings than closings in the first quarter of 2024, but already in a few months Cleveland has lost another handful of restaurants.
