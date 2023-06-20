7 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

click to enlarge
Anthony D’Angio
Eric Church.
TUE 06/20
Illenium
Said the Sky and Imanu share the bill with Illenium at this electronic music showcase. Headliner Illenium just released a self-titled album that features everything from pulsating house numbers ("Starfall") to somber ballads ("All That Really Matters"). The concert begins at 6 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
WED 06/21
Rufus Wainwright
The son of singer-songwriters Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle, Rufus Wainwright has established a career on his own terms ever since releasing his debut album in 1998. His most recent album, Folkocracy
, features contributions from Andrew Bird, David Byrne, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Madison Cunningham, Susanna Hoffs, Chaka Khan, John Legend, Anna McGarrigle and others. The gorgeous single "Down in the Willow Garden" shows how well his fluttering voice has held up after all these years. Wainwright performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
THU 06/22
Noah Kahan
"Stick Season," the title track from the latest effort from Noah Kahan, finds the singer-songwriter tapping into life in his Vermont home. The twangy tune has a David Gray-like vibe to it as Kahan stretches his voice's range. He performs tonight at 6:30 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Joy Oladokun opens.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Angelique Kidjo and Richard Bona
These two musical acts kick off the 44th annual Tri-C Jazz Festival with a performance that takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Mimi Ohio Theatre. A five time Grammy winner, Kidjo has been called Africa's premiere diva, and she's a high-energy performer who comes to jazz from an Afro-pop perspective. Cameroon bassist Richard Bona's career stretches back to the '90s.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
SAT 06/24
Eric Church: The Outsiders Revival Tour
When country superstar Eric Church played Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in 2019, the show featured all the trappings of a terrific arena rock show. There was a multi-tiered stage, a gigantic video screen that occasionally separated into panels that hung from the arena’s rafters and a party pit filled with rabid fans who brought items for Church to sign. Expect something similar tonight when Church brings his first-ever outdoor amphitheater tour to Blossom at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
SUN 06/25
Santana
When guitarist Carlos Santana played Blossom back in 2019, he showed he hadn’t lost a step. Playing guitar so vigorously that you could see the beads of sweat on his forehead, Santana, who wore his signature fedora and a black T-shirt with a giant white dove on it, demonstrated just how captivating a great guitarist could be. While he had two singers with him in his terrific band, the spotlight mostly shone on him, a real anomaly in today’s pop/rock world where the singer is almost always the star. The classic rocker performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
MON 06/26
Niall Horan
A former member of the Boy Band supergroup One Direction, Niall Horan brings his tour in support of his new solo album, The Show
, to Blossom tonight at 7. Originally from Mullingar, Ireland, Horan has sold over 80 million records. His 2017 full-length solo debut, Flicker
, included the hit singles “Slow Hands” and “This Town.” New singles "Heaven" and "Meltdown" feature shimmering synths and anthemic choruses that should translate well to the stage even if the tunes reek of overproduction.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
