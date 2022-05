Alec Benjamin Coming to Agora in September

Courtesy of BT PR Alec Benjamin.

Singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin has just announced new headlining North American tour dates in support of his new album,The trek comes to the Agora on Sept. 22.The album features 13 tracks, including the new single “Speakers” and the previously released “The Way You Felt,” “Older” and “Shadow of Mine.”A ticket presale is currently underway. Tickets to the Alec Benjamin concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow.