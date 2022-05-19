Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Alec Benjamin Coming to Agora in September

By on Thu, May 19, 2022 at 8:07 am

Alec Benjamin. - COURTESY OF BT PR
Courtesy of BT PR
Alec Benjamin.
Singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin has just announced new headlining North American tour dates in support of his new album, (Un)Commentary.

The trek comes to the Agora on Sept. 22.

The album features 13 tracks, including the new single “Speakers” and the previously released “The Way You Felt,” “Older” and “Shadow of Mine.”

A ticket presale is currently underway. Tickets to the Alec Benjamin concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
