Barenaked Ladies To Play Blossom in July

Five for Fighting and Del Amitri share the bill

By on Mon, Jan 30, 2023 at 4:58 pm

click to enlarge Barenaked Ladies. - Matt Barnes
Matt Barnes
Barenaked Ladies.
Barenaked Ladies just announced the details of their "almost-annual" Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour that includes three dozen shows in major venues all over the country.

The tour lands at Blossom on July 21.

Five for Fighting and Scottish rockers Del Amitri will open the show.

For the tour, BNL will partner once again with REVERB. Since 2004, Barenaked Ladies have partnered with REVERB to reduce the environmental impact of touring and give back to local communities across the U.S.

An artist presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and tickets to the Barenaked Ladies concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

