Bikini Kill To Play Agora in April 2023

Debi Del Grande Bikini Kill.

A feminist punk band that put the Riot Grrrl movement on the map in the ‘90s, Bikini Kill reformed three years ago to tour in support of the reissue of two major albums,and, available now on vinyl and CD for the first time since they went out of print seven years ago.The band also recently uploaded its entire catalog on streaming services. The streaming catalog includes 1991’sand 1998’s, the latter of which features production, guitar and vocals from Rock Hall inductee Joan Jett.While the group intended to play the Agora in 2020, the pandemic wiped out that date as well as two rescheduled dates.Now, Bikini Kill is set to perform on April 16, 2023, at the Agora