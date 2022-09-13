Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Bikini Kill To Play Agora in April 2023

Feminist punk group has reissued two major albums

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 5:06 pm

Bikini Kill. - Debi Del Grande
Debi Del Grande
Bikini Kill.
A feminist punk band that put the Riot Grrrl movement on the map in the ‘90s, Bikini Kill reformed three years ago to tour in support of the reissue of two major albums, Pussy Whipped and Reject All American, available now on vinyl and CD for the first time since they went out of print seven years ago.

The band also recently uploaded its entire catalog on streaming services. The streaming catalog includes 1991’s Revolution Girl Style Now and 1998’s The Singles, the latter of which features production, guitar and vocals from Rock Hall inductee Joan Jett.

While the group intended to play the Agora in 2020, the pandemic wiped out that date as well as two rescheduled dates.

Now, Bikini Kill is set to perform on April 16, 2023, at the Agora.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
