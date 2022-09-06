Carl Palmer Bringing Emerson, Lake & Palmer Tribute to Goodyear Theater in December

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Chipster PR
Carl Palmer.
The prog rock group Emerson, Lake and Palmer is survived only by drummer Carl Palmer. He’s reportedly received the blessing of the estates of former bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake to relaunch the band for a fall tour. Dubbed Welcome Back My Friends — The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer, the trek begins in November.
It includes a Dec. 3 stop at the Goodyear Theater in Akron.
After exploring the idea of holograms, Palmer decided to instead use live footage of Emerson and Lake on massive video walls for the tour. “Paul McCartney's duet with John Lennon at the end of his recent Got Back tour is a good idea of what ELP fans can expect from this show,” reads a press release announcing the dates.
A ticket presale for the Welcome Back My Friends: The Return of Emerson Lake & Palmer concert at the Goodyear Theater
begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday.