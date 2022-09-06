Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Carl Palmer Bringing Emerson, Lake & Palmer Tribute to Goodyear Theater in December

Tour will feature video footage of the late Greg Lake and Keith Emerson

By on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 at 2:07 pm

click to enlarge Carl Palmer. - Courtesy of Chipster PR
Courtesy of Chipster PR
Carl Palmer.
The prog rock group Emerson, Lake and Palmer is survived only by drummer Carl Palmer. He’s reportedly received the blessing of the estates of former bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake to relaunch the band for a fall tour. Dubbed Welcome Back My Friends — The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer, the trek begins in November.

It includes a Dec. 3 stop at the Goodyear Theater in Akron.

After exploring the idea of holograms, Palmer decided to instead use live footage of Emerson and Lake on massive video walls for the tour. “Paul McCartney's duet with John Lennon at the end of his recent Got Back tour is a good idea of what ELP fans can expect from this show,” reads a press release announcing the dates.  

A ticket presale for the Welcome Back My Friends: The Return of Emerson Lake & Palmer concert at the Goodyear Theater begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. 

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

