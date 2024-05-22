Cleveland Rocker Shawn Perry Releases Debut Album

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 2:21 pm

Local singer-songwriter Shawn Perry describes his debut album, All American Heartbreak, as a combination of all of his “favorite things.” It draws from hard rock, country, metal, vintage hip-hop and pop.

"I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it,” says Perry in a press release about the album, due out Friday. Shawn Perry opens for Mr. Big on Friday at the Agora Theatre. “I hope it brings a smile to your face, and proves that real musicians, playing real instruments, releasing products you can hold in your hand, touch, feel and smell are not dead, but are in fact poised for a comeback."

Inspired by the real life romance of a friend who met his wife on Tinder, “Hookin’ Up” serves as the first single. Perry later officiated the wedding, and the line “falling' down drunk eating chicken in a bathtub” was inspired from a line of dialogue from the Kate Walsh TV show Bad Judge.

Perry made the record with a little help from his talented musical friends. Namely, locally based Ben Schigel (Walls of Jericho, Drowning Pool, Chimera and Machine Gun Kelly) produced the album along with Perry.  Christian Davis Stalnecker, who’s worked with El DeBarge and Backstreet Boys, produced the track "Lawnchair." Recording took place at Schigel’s Spider Studios in Cleveland, Rock-N-Roll Dojo in Vermilion and the Castle in Nashville, TN.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
