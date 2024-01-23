Dave Matthews Band Returns to Blossom in June

click to enlarge Sanjay Suchak Dave Matthews Band.

Earlier today, Dave Matthews Band announced an extensive U.S. summer outing that includes a June 25 stop at Blossom Music Center. Regulars at the outdoor amphitheater, the group also announced that it’ll introduce a new On the Road To Zero Waste initiative on the trek as well.The eco friendly group will continue its partnership with Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign, and the band will offset carbon emissions for band/fan travel with the assistance of REVERB, which'll also produce the tour’s annual eco-village.An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now, and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13.