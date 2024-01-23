Dave Matthews Band Returns to Blossom in June

Group also introduced a new On the Road to Zero Waste initiative

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 11:02 am

click to enlarge Dave Matthews Band. - Sanjay Suchak
Sanjay Suchak
Dave Matthews Band.
Earlier today, Dave Matthews Band announced an extensive U.S. summer outing that includes a June 25 stop at Blossom Music Center. Regulars at the outdoor amphitheater, the group also announced that it’ll introduce a new On the Road To Zero Waste initiative on the trek as well.

The eco friendly group will continue its partnership with Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign, and the band will offset carbon emissions for band/fan travel with the assistance of REVERB, which'll also produce the tour’s annual eco-village.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now, and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Tickets to the Dave Matthews Band concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
