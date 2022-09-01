Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Five Concerts to Catch This Labor Day Weekend in Cleveland

See some real music in the real world

By on Thu, Sep 1, 2022 at 11:20 am

James Mercer of The Shins. See: Friday - Marisa Kula_
Marisa Kula_
James Mercer of The Shins. See: Friday

THU 09/01

Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs
Best known as the guitarist in Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell brings his solo project to House of Blues tonight. Co-produced by Campbell and George Drakoulias (the Black Crowes, the Jayhawks), the band's new 11-track album, External Combustion, was recorded at Campbell's home studio. The album also features Margo Price and Ian Hunter as well as piano from fellow Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers founding member Benmont Tench. The concert begins at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

FRI 09/02

The Shins
The Shins will celebrate the 21st anniversary of their classic 2001 debut album, Oh, Inverted World, by playing it in its entirety at tonight's show, part of a 21st birthday tour. The live show will also feature “a nightly rotation of additional fan favorites and deep cuts.” The concert begins at 7 at the Agora. Check the venue's website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.

SAT 09/03

Hayes Carll
On You Get It All, his eighth album, singer-songwriter Hayes Carll continues to polish his narrative approach to songwriting. The finely crafted songs explore "messy relationships, motel room respites, and an exasperated, hitchhiking God," as it's put in a press release. Carll performs at 8 tonight at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.

SUN 09/04

Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Now boasting over 1 billion global streams across platforms, Rainbow Kitten Surprise built its fanbase with a series of self-released albums. The band's major label debut, 2018's How to: Friend, Love, Freefall only expanded that fanbase. Produced by Grammy Award-winner Jay Joyce (Cage the Elephant, Sleeper Agent), the album featured hit single “It’s Called: Freefall." The alternative rock band plays tonight at 7:30 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.

TUE 09/06

Diana Ross
Motown icon Diana Ross recently headlined the Glastonbury Festival and performed for Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee celebration. Her latest release, "Turn Up the Sunshine,” pairs her with Tame Impala. She performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Trending

DJ Duo Slander to Bring Thrive Tour to Agora in October

By Jeff Niesel

Slander.

Winchester Music Tavern to Host Rock & Roll Card Show on Sunday

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for Sunday's Rock & Roll Card Show.

In Advance of Upcoming Agora Show, IDLES Frontman Talks About the British Post-Punk Band's Musical Evolution

By Jeff Niesel

IDLES.

Fresh Fest Cleveland Headliner Kid Capri Discusses His Illustrious Career

By Jeff Niesel

Kid Capri.

Also in Music

Winchester Music Tavern to Host Rock & Roll Card Show on Sunday

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for Sunday's Rock & Roll Card Show.

Cleveland Singer-Songwriter Brendan Burke Taps Into ‘Relatable Emotions’ on New EP

By Jeff Niesel

Brendan Burke.

Ohio’s Radderall Plays Single Release Party on Friday at Happy Dog

By Jeff Niesel

Radderall.

Cleveland's Joey James to Release New Single on September 9

By Jeff Niesel

Cover art for forthcoming Joey James single.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us