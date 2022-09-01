Five Concerts to Catch This Labor Day Weekend in Cleveland

Marisa Kula_
James Mercer of The Shins. See: Friday
THU 09/01
Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs
Best known as the guitarist in Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell brings his solo project to House of Blues tonight. Co-produced by Campbell and George Drakoulias (the Black Crowes, the Jayhawks), the band's new 11-track album, External Combustion, was recorded at Campbell's home studio. The album also features Margo Price and Ian Hunter as well as piano from fellow Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers founding member Benmont Tench. The concert begins at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
FRI 09/02
The Shins
The Shins will celebrate the 21st anniversary of their classic 2001 debut album, Oh, Inverted World, by playing it in its entirety at tonight's show, part of a 21st birthday tour. The live show will also feature “a nightly rotation of additional fan favorites and deep cuts.” The concert begins at 7 at the Agora. Check the venue's website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
SAT 09/03
Hayes Carll
On You Get It All, his eighth album, singer-songwriter Hayes Carll continues to polish his narrative approach to songwriting. The finely crafted songs explore "messy relationships, motel room respites, and an exasperated, hitchhiking God," as it's put in a press release. Carll performs at 8 tonight at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
SUN 09/04
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Now boasting over 1 billion global streams across platforms, Rainbow Kitten Surprise built its fanbase with a series of self-released albums. The band's major label debut, 2018's How to: Friend, Love, Freefall only expanded that fanbase. Produced by Grammy Award-winner Jay Joyce (Cage the Elephant, Sleeper Agent), the album featured hit single “It’s Called: Freefall." The alternative rock band plays tonight at 7:30 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
TUE 09/06
Diana Ross
Motown icon Diana Ross recently headlined the Glastonbury Festival and performed for Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee celebration. Her latest release, "Turn Up the Sunshine,” pairs her with Tame Impala. She performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
