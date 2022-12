Jill Scott Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in April 2023

Courtesy of Live Nation

In 2020, the pandemic cut short Jill Scott's 20th-anniversary tour celebrating her breakthrough album,Scott has just announced that the tour will resume in 2023. On the trek, the singer will play the album from front to back.The jaunt includes an April 1 stop at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage."My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down," says Scott in a statement. "Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Ya'll ready to settle down and get with this?!? It's a lot of love here." ticket presale for the Jill Scott concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage is currently underway. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.