Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Jill Scott Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in April 2023

Tour celebrates 20th anniversary of 'Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. I'

By on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 at 1:03 pm

Jill Scott Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in April 2023
Courtesy of Live Nation
In 2020, the pandemic cut short Jill Scott's 20th-anniversary tour celebrating her breakthrough album, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. I.

Scott has just announced that the tour will resume in 2023. On the trek, the singer will play the album from front to back.

The jaunt includes an April 1 stop at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.

"My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down," says Scott in a statement. "Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Ya'll ready to settle down and get with this?!? It's a lot of love here."

A ticket presale for the Jill Scott concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage is currently underway. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Read More about Jeff Niesel
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Gretchen Pleuss Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

By Jeff Niesel

Gretchen Pleuss.

Samantha Fish Brings Her Tour with Fellow Singer-Songwriter Jesse Dayton to Kent Stage on December 14

By Jeff Niesel

Samantha Fish.

Rock Hall Inductee Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter Talks About Making His First-Ever Solo Album

By Jeff Niesel

Jeff "Skunk" Baxter.

Cleveland’s Lea Marra & the Dreamcatchers to Release Holiday EP

By Jeff Niesel

Lea Marra & the Dreamcatchers.

Also in Music

Cleveland’s Lea Marra & the Dreamcatchers to Release Holiday EP

By Jeff Niesel

Lea Marra & the Dreamcatchers.

Gretchen Pleuss Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

By Jeff Niesel

Gretchen Pleuss.

Cleveland's Shelby Olive Releases New Single

By Jeff Niesel

Shelby Olive.

Exclusive: The Lighthouse and the Whaler Premiere New Video for 'Emmanuel'

By Jeff Niesel

The Lighthouse and the Whaler.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us