Jill Scott Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in April 2023

In 2020, the pandemic cut short Jill Scott's 20th-anniversary tour celebrating her breakthrough album, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. I.
Scott has just announced that the tour will resume in 2023. On the trek, the singer will play the album from front to back.
The jaunt includes an April 1 stop at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
"My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down," says Scott in a statement. "Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Ya'll ready to settle down and get with this?!? It's a lot of love here."
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]